515 S Alhambra Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Newly renovated 4 bedroom and 3.5 bath features a functional and open floor plan with triple pane windows, recessed lighting and ultra-modern bathrooms. The gourmet kitchen is equipped with dark wood cabinets, quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances, premium range hood and a large under mount sink. The living room contains high ceilings, Upstairs, the 4 bedrooms is composed of two master suites and two bedrooms with hardwood floors throughout. The Main Master features a modern sliding barn door, walk in closet, in wall speakers, and remote controlled curtains to the balcony. The Junior Master also remote controlled curtains to the balcony and metal framed glass closet doors. this front PUD is conveniently located near major freeways, shopping, and the coveted Mark Keppel High School and Repetto Elementary. House available to show on 02/01/2020.

Please use the link to fill out the application:



https://apply.link/wvvsr .