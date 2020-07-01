All apartments in Monterey Park
Last updated February 22 2020 at 6:56 AM

515 S Alhambra Avenue

515 Alhambra Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

515 Alhambra Avenue, Monterey Park, CA 91755
Monterey Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Newly renovated 4 bedroom and 3.5 bath features a functional and open floor plan with triple pane windows, recessed lighting and ultra-modern bathrooms. The gourmet kitchen is equipped with dark wood cabinets, quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances, premium range hood and a large under mount sink. The living room contains high ceilings, Upstairs, the 4 bedrooms is composed of two master suites and two bedrooms with hardwood floors throughout. The Main Master features a modern sliding barn door, walk in closet, in wall speakers, and remote controlled curtains to the balcony. The Junior Master also remote controlled curtains to the balcony and metal framed glass closet doors. this front PUD is conveniently located near major freeways, shopping, and the coveted Mark Keppel High School and Repetto Elementary. House available to show on 02/01/2020.
Please use the link to fill out the application:

https://apply.link/wvvsr .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 515 S Alhambra Avenue have any available units?
515 S Alhambra Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monterey Park, CA.
What amenities does 515 S Alhambra Avenue have?
Some of 515 S Alhambra Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 515 S Alhambra Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
515 S Alhambra Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 515 S Alhambra Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 515 S Alhambra Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monterey Park.
Does 515 S Alhambra Avenue offer parking?
No, 515 S Alhambra Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 515 S Alhambra Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 515 S Alhambra Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 515 S Alhambra Avenue have a pool?
No, 515 S Alhambra Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 515 S Alhambra Avenue have accessible units?
No, 515 S Alhambra Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 515 S Alhambra Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 515 S Alhambra Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 515 S Alhambra Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 515 S Alhambra Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

