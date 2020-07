Amenities

recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/875323f011 ----

Very nicely remodeled 1 bedroom unit in Monterey Park.

This property is not participating in Section 8.



1st month rent is due at signing.

Security Deposit due at move in date.



To Schedule a showing please call (626) 623-7368.

To fill out an application visit www.allcountywest.com.