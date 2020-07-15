All apartments in Monterey Park
Find more places like 435 S Sefton Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Monterey Park, CA
/
435 S Sefton Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

435 S Sefton Avenue

435 South Sefton Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Monterey Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

435 South Sefton Avenue, Monterey Park, CA 91755
Monterey Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Larger condo with nice private backyard with 4 bedroom and 3 bathroom. Located the end unit of the whole complex with lots of privacy. One of the bedroom is downstair next to full size restroom. Enter into large living area connect to dining room and kitchen. Very functional Kitchen with stove and dishwasher. Next to it is a door access to a 3 doors garages with washer/dryer hookup ready, and water heater. Then go upstair with den facing the stairway. Den is well light it, and can treat it as upstair family gathering place or retreat area. Two bedrooms next to each other with spacious closets. And have two doors restroom that both bedroom can share. Then walk into huge master bedroom, its own master bath room and walk in closet. Beside the restroom area that come with tile, most of indoor area cover with wood style flooring for easy clean. Come and see, you will love to call this home soon.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 435 S Sefton Avenue have any available units?
435 S Sefton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monterey Park, CA.
What amenities does 435 S Sefton Avenue have?
Some of 435 S Sefton Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 435 S Sefton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
435 S Sefton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 435 S Sefton Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 435 S Sefton Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monterey Park.
Does 435 S Sefton Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 435 S Sefton Avenue offers parking.
Does 435 S Sefton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 435 S Sefton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 435 S Sefton Avenue have a pool?
No, 435 S Sefton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 435 S Sefton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 435 S Sefton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 435 S Sefton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 435 S Sefton Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 435 S Sefton Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 435 S Sefton Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Emerald Hills Apartment Homes
855 W El Repetto Dr
Monterey Park, CA 91754

Similar Pages

Monterey Park 2 BedroomsMonterey Park Apartments with Balconies
Monterey Park Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMonterey Park Apartments with Parking
Monterey Park Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CA
Ontario, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CASouth Pasadena, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CA
Calabasas, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAManhattan Beach, CAClaremont, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

East Los Angeles CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine