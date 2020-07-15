435 S Sefton Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors range walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Larger condo with nice private backyard with 4 bedroom and 3 bathroom. Located the end unit of the whole complex with lots of privacy. One of the bedroom is downstair next to full size restroom. Enter into large living area connect to dining room and kitchen. Very functional Kitchen with stove and dishwasher. Next to it is a door access to a 3 doors garages with washer/dryer hookup ready, and water heater. Then go upstair with den facing the stairway. Den is well light it, and can treat it as upstair family gathering place or retreat area. Two bedrooms next to each other with spacious closets. And have two doors restroom that both bedroom can share. Then walk into huge master bedroom, its own master bath room and walk in closet. Beside the restroom area that come with tile, most of indoor area cover with wood style flooring for easy clean. Come and see, you will love to call this home soon.