433 W Arlight St

Amenities
This beautifully updated home features 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Fresh new paint and hardwood flooring throughout the house. Spacious backyard for entertaining. The kitchen comes with a gas stove and granite countertops. The laundry room comes with a washer & dryer and brand new Central AC & heating system. 2 car garage with additional parking in the driveway. The owner pays for landscaping services.
Move-In Costs
$45.00 Application / Screening fee.
$2,600 1st Month Rent
$2,600 Security Deposit
$250.00 Administration Fee
Renters Insurance required as part of the tenancy. 12-month lease required. $99 Lease Renewal Fee.