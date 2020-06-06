All apartments in Monterey Park
Last updated March 17 2020 at 7:37 AM

433 W Arlight St

433 West Arlight Street · No Longer Available
Location

433 West Arlight Street, Monterey Park, CA 91754
Monterey Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This beautifully updated home features 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Fresh new paint and hardwood flooring throughout the house. Spacious backyard for entertaining. The kitchen comes with a gas stove and granite countertops. The laundry room comes with a washer & dryer and brand new Central AC & heating system. 2 car garage with additional parking in the driveway. The owner pays for landscaping services.

Move-In Costs
$45.00 Application / Screening fee.
$2,600 1st Month Rent
$2,600 Security Deposit
$250.00 Administration Fee
Renters Insurance required as part of the tenancy. 12-month lease required. $99 Lease Renewal Fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 433 W Arlight St have any available units?
433 W Arlight St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monterey Park, CA.
What amenities does 433 W Arlight St have?
Some of 433 W Arlight St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 433 W Arlight St currently offering any rent specials?
433 W Arlight St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 433 W Arlight St pet-friendly?
No, 433 W Arlight St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monterey Park.
Does 433 W Arlight St offer parking?
Yes, 433 W Arlight St offers parking.
Does 433 W Arlight St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 433 W Arlight St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 433 W Arlight St have a pool?
No, 433 W Arlight St does not have a pool.
Does 433 W Arlight St have accessible units?
No, 433 W Arlight St does not have accessible units.
Does 433 W Arlight St have units with dishwashers?
No, 433 W Arlight St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 433 W Arlight St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 433 W Arlight St has units with air conditioning.

