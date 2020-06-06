433 W Arlight St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This beautifully updated home features 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Fresh new paint and hardwood flooring throughout the house. Spacious backyard for entertaining. The kitchen comes with a gas stove and granite countertops. The laundry room comes with a washer & dryer and brand new Central AC & heating system. 2 car garage with additional parking in the driveway. The owner pays for landscaping services.



Move-In Costs

$45.00 Application / Screening fee.

$2,600 1st Month Rent

$2,600 Security Deposit

$250.00 Administration Fee

Renters Insurance required as part of the tenancy. 12-month lease required. $99 Lease Renewal Fee.