420 E Newmark Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets pool

Updated Condo in desirable gated community in Monterey Park. This south facing home features 3 bedrooms, 1.75 bathrooms with in open floor plan. This condo has new engineered floors, new paint, new appliances, and new one-button touch window blinds throughout. The updated kitchen has a new custom built island, the new quartz counter tops sparkle. The sink has a nice single lever pull out faucet. New range and dishwasher compliment this kitchen. The refrigerator as well as the washer and dryer are included in the rent. Each bathroom has new toilets, quartz counter tops, new sinks and faucets. Downstairs is a bedroom and upstairs is the master bedroom with private sink and changing area along with a large walk in closet. The grounds are lush, gated and has a pool for your enjoyment. This condo is conveniently situated near shopping and public transportation. Are you looking for a home that is ready to move in? Look no more. Central AC and a nice fenced in patio to enjoy a book and a beverage.