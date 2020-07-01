All apartments in Monterey Park
420 E Newmark Avenue

420 Newmark Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

420 Newmark Avenue, Monterey Park, CA 91754
Monterey Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Updated Condo in desirable gated community in Monterey Park. This south facing home features 3 bedrooms, 1.75 bathrooms with in open floor plan. This condo has new engineered floors, new paint, new appliances, and new one-button touch window blinds throughout. The updated kitchen has a new custom built island, the new quartz counter tops sparkle. The sink has a nice single lever pull out faucet. New range and dishwasher compliment this kitchen. The refrigerator as well as the washer and dryer are included in the rent. Each bathroom has new toilets, quartz counter tops, new sinks and faucets. Downstairs is a bedroom and upstairs is the master bedroom with private sink and changing area along with a large walk in closet. The grounds are lush, gated and has a pool for your enjoyment. This condo is conveniently situated near shopping and public transportation. Are you looking for a home that is ready to move in? Look no more. Central AC and a nice fenced in patio to enjoy a book and a beverage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 420 E Newmark Avenue have any available units?
420 E Newmark Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monterey Park, CA.
What amenities does 420 E Newmark Avenue have?
Some of 420 E Newmark Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 420 E Newmark Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
420 E Newmark Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 420 E Newmark Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 420 E Newmark Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monterey Park.
Does 420 E Newmark Avenue offer parking?
No, 420 E Newmark Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 420 E Newmark Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 420 E Newmark Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 420 E Newmark Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 420 E Newmark Avenue has a pool.
Does 420 E Newmark Avenue have accessible units?
No, 420 E Newmark Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 420 E Newmark Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 420 E Newmark Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 420 E Newmark Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 420 E Newmark Avenue has units with air conditioning.

