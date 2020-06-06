418 W Graves Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher furnished granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Introducing the newly remodeled upscale furnished 2 Bedrooms 3 Bathroom home. This home comes furnished with high end appliances, TVs with crisp surround systems, in addition of a karaoke system for some singing fun. Upon entering is the beautiful high ceiling with recessed lighting family room with a mounted 65 inch TV built with surround sound and karaoke system. The stunning modern kitchen features beyond luxurious Thermador stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and a pot filler faucet for your cooking needs. The large Master bedroom suite comes with a King size bed, remote controlled drapes displaying a beautiful views of Monterey Park, Alhambra and Pasadena, in addition with a 55 inch TV built in surround sound to enjoy.. The private master bathroom is complete with a Kohler jetted soaking tub, with a separate shower, and a bidet toilet. Attached to the master bedroom is the large walk-in closet which can also be used as an office space. The home also comes with a stacked Washer & Dryer and a pet door. The second bedroom is cozy with a built in desk, TV and en-suite bathroom. Stepping out to the lovely and immense backyard comes with endless possibilities. Perfect for enjoying the gorgeous 180 degree view of Monterey Park reaching all the way to Pasadena. This home is truly a place to see.