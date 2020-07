Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool bbq/grill garage

Modern & Spacious Monterey Park Home!! - A modern house with three bedrooms and one bathroom totaling 1,272 square feet with hardwood floor throughout with a lovely pool. The house has central air and two car garage with stackable washer/dryer in the garage. The kitchen has a new dishwasher. The owner takes care of landscaper and pool service. A great home for family barbecue's and enjoyment.



(RLNE5906581)