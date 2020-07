Amenities

Our unit features the following:



-Downstairs 2 bed 1 bath

-New carpet

-Cleaned tile

-Fresh paint

-New ceiling fans in bedrooms/dining room

-New 30’ gas stove

-Water and trash paid for

-1 garage parking

-Close to 60 Fwy

-Close to Montebello Mall, Costco and Home Depot

-Close to Schurr High School/ Medal Miraculous School



To see the unit please text or call Erick at (323) 776-0367

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.