Monterey Park, CA
249 West Pomona Boulevard
Last updated September 10 2019 at 5:07 PM

249 West Pomona Boulevard

249 West Pomona Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

249 West Pomona Boulevard, Monterey Park, CA 91754
Monterey Park

Amenities

granite counters
garage
carpet
range
Our unit features the following:

-Fresh paint
-New carpet in the bedrooms
-New laminate floors in the kitchen and living room
-New granite counter tops in the kitchen
-New stove
-Water and trash paid for
-One garage parking
-Close to 60 Fwy
-Close to Montebello Mall, Costco and Home Depot
-Close to Schurr High School/ Medal Miraculous School

To view the unit please call Erick at 323-776-0367

**Professionally managed by RTI Properties, Inc.**

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,895, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,895, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 249 West Pomona Boulevard have any available units?
249 West Pomona Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monterey Park, CA.
What amenities does 249 West Pomona Boulevard have?
Some of 249 West Pomona Boulevard's amenities include granite counters, garage, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 249 West Pomona Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
249 West Pomona Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 249 West Pomona Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 249 West Pomona Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monterey Park.
Does 249 West Pomona Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 249 West Pomona Boulevard offers parking.
Does 249 West Pomona Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 249 West Pomona Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 249 West Pomona Boulevard have a pool?
No, 249 West Pomona Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 249 West Pomona Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 249 West Pomona Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 249 West Pomona Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 249 West Pomona Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 249 West Pomona Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 249 West Pomona Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

