249 West Pomona Boulevard

Amenities

granite counters garage carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters range Property Amenities parking garage

Our unit features the following:



-Fresh paint

-New carpet in the bedrooms

-New laminate floors in the kitchen and living room

-New granite counter tops in the kitchen

-New stove

-Water and trash paid for

-One garage parking

-Close to 60 Fwy

-Close to Montebello Mall, Costco and Home Depot

-Close to Schurr High School/ Medal Miraculous School



To view the unit please call Erick at 323-776-0367



**Professionally managed by RTI Properties, Inc.**



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,895, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,895, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.