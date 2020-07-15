All apartments in Monterey Park
Home
/
Monterey Park, CA
/
220 N Alhambra Ave., Unit B
220 N Alhambra Ave., Unit B

220 North Alhambra Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

220 North Alhambra Avenue, Monterey Park, CA 91755
Monterey Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
>>>Gated hide away, attached garage, laundry hook up, private patio, granite counter.<<< - Centrally located on N Alhambra Ave., by Garvey; easy access to 10 FWY & 60 FWY, nice distance to market, restaurants & shopping.

1.5 block walking distance to Mark Keppel High School.

Gated small community, well maintained common area,

Attached 2 car garage, two story town home, with small private enclosed patio.

nice laminate & carpet flooring, lots of large window, quite community.

Pet rent $100 per month with approval by HOA

We are looking for tenants with household income over $6,000 monthly, FICO 675+; Tenant liability insurance required, minimum one year lease.

for special showing please call or text Luis 626.688.1413

(RLNE2296129)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 220 N Alhambra Ave., Unit B have any available units?
220 N Alhambra Ave., Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monterey Park, CA.
What amenities does 220 N Alhambra Ave., Unit B have?
Some of 220 N Alhambra Ave., Unit B's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 220 N Alhambra Ave., Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
220 N Alhambra Ave., Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 N Alhambra Ave., Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 220 N Alhambra Ave., Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 220 N Alhambra Ave., Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 220 N Alhambra Ave., Unit B offers parking.
Does 220 N Alhambra Ave., Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 220 N Alhambra Ave., Unit B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 N Alhambra Ave., Unit B have a pool?
No, 220 N Alhambra Ave., Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 220 N Alhambra Ave., Unit B have accessible units?
No, 220 N Alhambra Ave., Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 220 N Alhambra Ave., Unit B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 220 N Alhambra Ave., Unit B has units with dishwashers.
Does 220 N Alhambra Ave., Unit B have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 220 N Alhambra Ave., Unit B has units with air conditioning.
