220 N Alhambra Ave., Unit B

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

>>>Gated hide away, attached garage, laundry hook up, private patio, granite counter.<<< - Centrally located on N Alhambra Ave., by Garvey; easy access to 10 FWY & 60 FWY, nice distance to market, restaurants & shopping.



1.5 block walking distance to Mark Keppel High School.



Gated small community, well maintained common area,



Attached 2 car garage, two story town home, with small private enclosed patio.



nice laminate & carpet flooring, lots of large window, quite community.



Pet rent $100 per month with approval by HOA



We are looking for tenants with household income over $6,000 monthly, FICO 675+; Tenant liability insurance required, minimum one year lease.



for special showing please call or text Luis 626.688.1413



(RLNE2296129)