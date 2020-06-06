All apartments in Monterey Park
Find more places like 2033 S. Isabella Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Monterey Park, CA
/
2033 S. Isabella Avenue
Last updated May 29 2019 at 10:43 AM

2033 S. Isabella Avenue

2033 South Isabella Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Monterey Park
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

2033 South Isabella Avenue, Monterey Park, CA 91754
Monterey Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
hot tub
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
( ( ( CUTE 4 BEDROOM 2 BATH ONE STORY HOUSE!!! ) ) ) - COMING AVAILABLE BEGINNING OF MAY!!! This Cute and Quiet 4 Bedroom 2 Bath House is Perfect For a Family. This Single Family Residence is Located in an Ideal Area Conveniently Located Near Many Eating Places, Parks, and Schools. This Home Features 1,556 Square Feet of Living Space, an Indoor and Outdoor Fireplace Along with Indoor Laundry Hook Ups, Nice Laminate Flooring, and More!!!

Pets will be considered, with additional deposit. No Smoking. Renters Insurance Required. Accepting Section 8.

CALL TODAY!!! (951) 367-0487
Application Terms & Condition, visit www.FCPM1.com

Refrigerator, Washer, Dryer may or may not be provided. It is the Applicant/Tenant's responsibility to verify all information. No Warranty/Guarantee on Refrigerator, Washer, Dryer, and Spa. Multiple qualified applicants will cause a bid for highest and best lease offer. If you have scheduled an appointment to view the property, our Leasing Agents will contact you to confirm your appointment 30-60 minutes prior to the appointment. If our Leasing Agent is unable to receive confirmation, they will not go to the property.

(RLNE4834132)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2033 S. Isabella Avenue have any available units?
2033 S. Isabella Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monterey Park, CA.
What amenities does 2033 S. Isabella Avenue have?
Some of 2033 S. Isabella Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2033 S. Isabella Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2033 S. Isabella Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2033 S. Isabella Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2033 S. Isabella Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2033 S. Isabella Avenue offer parking?
No, 2033 S. Isabella Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2033 S. Isabella Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2033 S. Isabella Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2033 S. Isabella Avenue have a pool?
No, 2033 S. Isabella Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2033 S. Isabella Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2033 S. Isabella Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2033 S. Isabella Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2033 S. Isabella Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2033 S. Isabella Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2033 S. Isabella Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Emerald Hills Apartment Homes
855 W El Repetto Dr
Monterey Park, CA 91754

Similar Pages

Monterey Park Apartments with BalconyMonterey Park Apartments with Gym
Monterey Park Apartments with ParkingMonterey Park Apartments with Pool
Monterey Park Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CASouth Pasadena, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CARowland Heights, CA
Azusa, CACalabasas, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALomita, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAStanton, CAManhattan Beach, CAClaremont, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

East Los Angeles CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine