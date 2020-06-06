2033 S. Isabella Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

( ( ( CUTE 4 BEDROOM 2 BATH ONE STORY HOUSE!!! ) ) ) - COMING AVAILABLE BEGINNING OF MAY!!! This Cute and Quiet 4 Bedroom 2 Bath House is Perfect For a Family. This Single Family Residence is Located in an Ideal Area Conveniently Located Near Many Eating Places, Parks, and Schools. This Home Features 1,556 Square Feet of Living Space, an Indoor and Outdoor Fireplace Along with Indoor Laundry Hook Ups, Nice Laminate Flooring, and More!!!



Pets will be considered, with additional deposit. No Smoking. Renters Insurance Required. Accepting Section 8.



Refrigerator, Washer, Dryer may or may not be provided. It is the Applicant/Tenant's responsibility to verify all information. No Warranty/Guarantee on Refrigerator, Washer, Dryer, and Spa. Multiple qualified applicants will cause a bid for highest and best lease offer. If you have scheduled an appointment to view the property, our Leasing Agents will contact you to confirm your appointment 30-60 minutes prior to the appointment. If our Leasing Agent is unable to receive confirmation, they will not go to the property.



