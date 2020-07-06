Amenities

1965 Fulton Avenue Single-Family 3bed/2bath home - This single-family three bedroom, two bathroom home is located in Monterey Park and features kitchen with stainless steel dishwasher. There is vinyl flooring in the den with cozy brick fireplace. A separate detached 2-car garage is located in the back of the property near the large backyard and covered patio. Window A/C units through out home.



This house is located in the Montebello Unified School District and is zoned for Bella Vista Elementary, Macy Intermediate School and Schurr High School.



Located very close to the 60 freeway, you can be at the beach in 30 minutes and in the snow in less than 2 hours. The famous concert venue, The Forum is just 19 miles away and the Pasadena waterfalls just a mere 20 minutes.



