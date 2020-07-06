All apartments in Monterey Park
Last updated January 14 2020

1965 Fulton Avenue

1965 Fulton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1965 Fulton Avenue, Monterey Park, CA 91755
Monterey Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1965 Fulton Avenue Single-Family 3bed/2bath home - This single-family three bedroom, two bathroom home is located in Monterey Park and features kitchen with stainless steel dishwasher. There is vinyl flooring in the den with cozy brick fireplace. A separate detached 2-car garage is located in the back of the property near the large backyard and covered patio. Window A/C units through out home.

This house is located in the Montebello Unified School District and is zoned for Bella Vista Elementary, Macy Intermediate School and Schurr High School.

Located very close to the 60 freeway, you can be at the beach in 30 minutes and in the snow in less than 2 hours. The famous concert venue, The Forum is just 19 miles away and the Pasadena waterfalls just a mere 20 minutes.

(RLNE2599105)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1965 Fulton Avenue have any available units?
1965 Fulton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monterey Park, CA.
What amenities does 1965 Fulton Avenue have?
Some of 1965 Fulton Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1965 Fulton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1965 Fulton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1965 Fulton Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1965 Fulton Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monterey Park.
Does 1965 Fulton Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1965 Fulton Avenue offers parking.
Does 1965 Fulton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1965 Fulton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1965 Fulton Avenue have a pool?
No, 1965 Fulton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1965 Fulton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1965 Fulton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1965 Fulton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1965 Fulton Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1965 Fulton Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1965 Fulton Avenue has units with air conditioning.

