Monterey Park, CA
1801 Tyler Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1801 Tyler Drive

1801 Tyler Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1801 Tyler Drive, Monterey Park, CA 91755
Garvey

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Lovely 3bed/2bath house with 2-car garage in Monterey Park. Home is located in a quiet cul-de-sac. Classic brick tiled fireplace in the living room. Kitchen comes with stove/oven, microwave, dishwasher, and granite countertop. The dining room's sliding glass door leads to the private patio and large backyard. Laundry room with hookups for tenants' own machines. Central AC air-conditioning and heating system throughout the home. Conveniently located close to the I-60 freeway, Montebello Town Center Mall, AMC movie theater, Costco, Home Depot, Walmart Superstore, schools, and much more! Must see to appreciate this home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1801 Tyler Drive have any available units?
1801 Tyler Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monterey Park, CA.
What amenities does 1801 Tyler Drive have?
Some of 1801 Tyler Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1801 Tyler Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1801 Tyler Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1801 Tyler Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1801 Tyler Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monterey Park.
Does 1801 Tyler Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1801 Tyler Drive offers parking.
Does 1801 Tyler Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1801 Tyler Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1801 Tyler Drive have a pool?
No, 1801 Tyler Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1801 Tyler Drive have accessible units?
No, 1801 Tyler Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1801 Tyler Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1801 Tyler Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1801 Tyler Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1801 Tyler Drive has units with air conditioning.
