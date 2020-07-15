1801 Tyler Drive

Amenities

Lovely 3bed/2bath house with 2-car garage in Monterey Park. Home is located in a quiet cul-de-sac. Classic brick tiled fireplace in the living room. Kitchen comes with stove/oven, microwave, dishwasher, and granite countertop. The dining room's sliding glass door leads to the private patio and large backyard. Laundry room with hookups for tenants' own machines. Central AC air-conditioning and heating system throughout the home. Conveniently located close to the I-60 freeway, Montebello Town Center Mall, AMC movie theater, Costco, Home Depot, Walmart Superstore, schools, and much more! Must see to appreciate this home.