173 Coral View St.

Amenities

w/d hookup recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY 1:30 PM - 2:30 PM Tastefully remodeled spacious House with city view in Monterey Park Hills - OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY 07/07/19 1:30 PM - 2:30 PM



3 bedroom + 1, two bath, with Laundry room.

close to 60 FWY exit at Garfield, just north of Montebello,

Nested in the hills of Monterey Park and over small community park, quite neighbor, easy access to local strip center, Smart & Final, Albertsons,

Montebello Country club

Close to Macy Intermediate School, Schurr High School.



Totally new remodeled house, three spacious bedrooms, two large living area, open kitchen, spacious back yard. Central AC, laminate & tiled floor, laundry hook-up in house.



For special showing please text or call Luis 626.688.1413

Real Property Management - Fairmate 626-338-6688 rent@rpmfairmate.com

office at 1501 W Cameron Ave., #110-16, West Covina, CA 91790



Tenant Liability insurance required

We are looking for house hold monthly income 3 times rent rate; Credit score over 685.

Apply on-site, Application fee $50 (please do not send money, all payment on approved tenant portal)



Fraud & cyber crimes Bureau. Voice : 562-906-5430. Fax: 323-415-2779 Dimccant@lasd.org



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3265786)