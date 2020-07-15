All apartments in Monterey Park
Monterey Park, CA
173 Coral View St.
173 Coral View St.

173 Coral View Street · No Longer Available
Location

173 Coral View Street, Monterey Park, CA 91755
Monterey Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY 1:30 PM - 2:30 PM Tastefully remodeled spacious House with city view in Monterey Park Hills - OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY 07/07/19 1:30 PM - 2:30 PM

3 bedroom + 1, two bath, with Laundry room.
close to 60 FWY exit at Garfield, just north of Montebello,
Nested in the hills of Monterey Park and over small community park, quite neighbor, easy access to local strip center, Smart & Final, Albertsons,
Montebello Country club
Close to Macy Intermediate School, Schurr High School.

Totally new remodeled house, three spacious bedrooms, two large living area, open kitchen, spacious back yard. Central AC, laminate & tiled floor, laundry hook-up in house.

For special showing please text or call Luis 626.688.1413
Real Property Management - Fairmate 626-338-6688 rent@rpmfairmate.com
office at 1501 W Cameron Ave., #110-16, West Covina, CA 91790

Tenant Liability insurance required
We are looking for house hold monthly income 3 times rent rate; Credit score over 685.
Apply on-site, Application fee $50 (please do not send money, all payment on approved tenant portal)

Fraud & cyber crimes Bureau. Voice : 562-906-5430. Fax: 323-415-2779 Dimccant@lasd.org

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3265786)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 173 Coral View St. have any available units?
173 Coral View St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monterey Park, CA.
Is 173 Coral View St. currently offering any rent specials?
173 Coral View St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 173 Coral View St. pet-friendly?
No, 173 Coral View St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monterey Park.
Does 173 Coral View St. offer parking?
No, 173 Coral View St. does not offer parking.
Does 173 Coral View St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 173 Coral View St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 173 Coral View St. have a pool?
No, 173 Coral View St. does not have a pool.
Does 173 Coral View St. have accessible units?
No, 173 Coral View St. does not have accessible units.
Does 173 Coral View St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 173 Coral View St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 173 Coral View St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 173 Coral View St. has units with air conditioning.
