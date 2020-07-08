Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7bc769b058 ---- 1700 College View Monterey Park, CA 91754 Great, spacious 2BR almost completely new unit! New floors! New paint! New blinds! Clean and ready to go! 2BR unit with 1 car garage, and large covered patio with fantastic views! Enjoy California Living at its finest! No neighbors above or below! No shared walls like your typical apartment! Pets Ok! Washer Dryer and fridge available if needed! For more information please visit us at www.SmartPMSD.com or call: 760.523.9572 and one of our agents will call you back asap! Thanks for your interest! Property Professionally Managed by Smart Property Management and Kerrigan Homes