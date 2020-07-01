All apartments in Monterey Park
Find more places like 1543 S. GRANDRIDGE AVE..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Monterey Park, CA
/
1543 S. GRANDRIDGE AVE.
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:09 AM

1543 S. GRANDRIDGE AVE.

1543 Grandridge Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Monterey Park
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1543 Grandridge Avenue, Monterey Park, CA 91754
Monterey Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
**MOVE IN SPECIALS** SPACIOUS 3-BR/2-BA | 1355 SQ FT / 6458 SQ FT LOT | LARGE BACKYARD | HEART OF MONTEREY PARK | 1543 S. GRANDRIDGE AVE. - **MOVE IN SPECIALS**
LOCATION
- Near East Los Angeles Community College, Monterey Park Hospital, Edison Park and George Eldger Memorial Park, central Monterey Park between I-710 and I-60 and I-10 and near Atlantic Blvd.
- Quiet and quaint street and neighborhood.

FEATURES:
- 1355 sq ft / 6458 sq ft lot
- Large backyard
- Attached 2-car garage with washer/dryer hookups.
- Spacious outdoor patio with awning.
- Newly renovated kitchen and bathrooms (see photos) - new floors, cabinets, countertops, and bathroom and kitchen fixtures.
- Good natural lighting and nice recessed lights throughout the home.

**$2700 deposit
**No Pets
**Minimum 650 Credit Score
**Income 3x the Monthly Rent
**$45 Application Fee

Contact BY TEXT OR CALL Patrick to schedule a showing (626)634-9399

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5628945)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1543 S. GRANDRIDGE AVE. have any available units?
1543 S. GRANDRIDGE AVE. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monterey Park, CA.
What amenities does 1543 S. GRANDRIDGE AVE. have?
Some of 1543 S. GRANDRIDGE AVE.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1543 S. GRANDRIDGE AVE. currently offering any rent specials?
1543 S. GRANDRIDGE AVE. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1543 S. GRANDRIDGE AVE. pet-friendly?
No, 1543 S. GRANDRIDGE AVE. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monterey Park.
Does 1543 S. GRANDRIDGE AVE. offer parking?
Yes, 1543 S. GRANDRIDGE AVE. offers parking.
Does 1543 S. GRANDRIDGE AVE. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1543 S. GRANDRIDGE AVE. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1543 S. GRANDRIDGE AVE. have a pool?
No, 1543 S. GRANDRIDGE AVE. does not have a pool.
Does 1543 S. GRANDRIDGE AVE. have accessible units?
No, 1543 S. GRANDRIDGE AVE. does not have accessible units.
Does 1543 S. GRANDRIDGE AVE. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1543 S. GRANDRIDGE AVE. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1543 S. GRANDRIDGE AVE. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1543 S. GRANDRIDGE AVE. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Emerald Hills Apartment Homes
855 W El Repetto Dr
Monterey Park, CA 91754

Similar Pages

Monterey Park Apartments with BalconyMonterey Park Apartments with Gym
Monterey Park Apartments with ParkingMonterey Park Apartments with Pool
Monterey Park Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CASouth Pasadena, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CARowland Heights, CA
Azusa, CACalabasas, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALomita, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAStanton, CAManhattan Beach, CAClaremont, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

East Los Angeles CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine