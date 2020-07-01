Amenities
**MOVE IN SPECIALS** SPACIOUS 3-BR/2-BA | 1355 SQ FT / 6458 SQ FT LOT | LARGE BACKYARD | HEART OF MONTEREY PARK | 1543 S. GRANDRIDGE AVE. - **MOVE IN SPECIALS**
LOCATION
- Near East Los Angeles Community College, Monterey Park Hospital, Edison Park and George Eldger Memorial Park, central Monterey Park between I-710 and I-60 and I-10 and near Atlantic Blvd.
- Quiet and quaint street and neighborhood.
FEATURES:
- 1355 sq ft / 6458 sq ft lot
- Large backyard
- Attached 2-car garage with washer/dryer hookups.
- Spacious outdoor patio with awning.
- Newly renovated kitchen and bathrooms (see photos) - new floors, cabinets, countertops, and bathroom and kitchen fixtures.
- Good natural lighting and nice recessed lights throughout the home.
**$2700 deposit
**No Pets
**Minimum 650 Credit Score
**Income 3x the Monthly Rent
**$45 Application Fee
Contact BY TEXT OR CALL Patrick to schedule a showing (626)634-9399
(RLNE5628945)