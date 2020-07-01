Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

**MOVE IN SPECIALS** SPACIOUS 3-BR/2-BA | 1355 SQ FT / 6458 SQ FT LOT | LARGE BACKYARD | HEART OF MONTEREY PARK | 1543 S. GRANDRIDGE AVE. - **MOVE IN SPECIALS**

LOCATION

- Near East Los Angeles Community College, Monterey Park Hospital, Edison Park and George Eldger Memorial Park, central Monterey Park between I-710 and I-60 and I-10 and near Atlantic Blvd.

- Quiet and quaint street and neighborhood.



FEATURES:

- 1355 sq ft / 6458 sq ft lot

- Large backyard

- Attached 2-car garage with washer/dryer hookups.

- Spacious outdoor patio with awning.

- Newly renovated kitchen and bathrooms (see photos) - new floors, cabinets, countertops, and bathroom and kitchen fixtures.

- Good natural lighting and nice recessed lights throughout the home.



**$2700 deposit

**No Pets

**Minimum 650 Credit Score

**Income 3x the Monthly Rent

**$45 Application Fee



Contact BY TEXT OR CALL Patrick to schedule a showing (626)634-9399



