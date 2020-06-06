All apartments in Monterey Park
Last updated June 19 2019 at 10:19 AM

1541 College View Drive

Location

1541 College View Drive, Monterey Park, CA 91754
Monterey Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Light, Airy and Inviting unit ! Brightwood Elementary School! Newly remodeled 2 bedroom, 2 baths. Major remodeling include the followings: newer bathroom cabinetry with double sinks, granite counter top, designer color interior paint, newer cabinetry, wood like flooring throughout the unit. Updated kitchen is adjacent to the private balcony.Entire building has been updated with newer copper plumbing system and a new exterior paint. One Reserved covered carport spot with cabinet storage. Thereis a shared on-site laundry facility with 2 washing machines and 2 dryers. Centrally located near hospitals (Garfield Hospital/L.A. County Hospital), shopping centers, restaurants, and Shools (Cal State L.A./East Los Angeles College). Convenient to freeways (710/60/10/5) and Gold Line /Atlantic Train Station.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1541 College View Drive have any available units?
1541 College View Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monterey Park, CA.
What amenities does 1541 College View Drive have?
Some of 1541 College View Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1541 College View Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1541 College View Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1541 College View Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1541 College View Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monterey Park.
Does 1541 College View Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1541 College View Drive offers parking.
Does 1541 College View Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1541 College View Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1541 College View Drive have a pool?
No, 1541 College View Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1541 College View Drive have accessible units?
No, 1541 College View Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1541 College View Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1541 College View Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1541 College View Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1541 College View Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
