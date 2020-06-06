1541 College View Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

Light, Airy and Inviting unit ! Brightwood Elementary School! Newly remodeled 2 bedroom, 2 baths. Major remodeling include the followings: newer bathroom cabinetry with double sinks, granite counter top, designer color interior paint, newer cabinetry, wood like flooring throughout the unit. Updated kitchen is adjacent to the private balcony.Entire building has been updated with newer copper plumbing system and a new exterior paint. One Reserved covered carport spot with cabinet storage. Thereis a shared on-site laundry facility with 2 washing machines and 2 dryers. Centrally located near hospitals (Garfield Hospital/L.A. County Hospital), shopping centers, restaurants, and Shools (Cal State L.A./East Los Angeles College). Convenient to freeways (710/60/10/5) and Gold Line /Atlantic Train Station.