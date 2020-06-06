1465 Pebbledon Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible garage

Beautiful turnkey desirable home within walking distance to Brightwood elementary school and is inclose proximity to East Los Angeles College, parks, restaurants, shopping, schools, Downtown LA, hospitals, 60 and 710freeways. Newly painted with recessed lighting and French White Oak hardwood flooring throughout the home.Bathrooms have been completely remodeled with new vanities, marble countertops, toilets, bathtub and shower. Otherfeatures include updated kitchen, an office/den, 2-car attached garage, central A/C and city views. Samsung Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer are includedwithout expressed or implied warranty. Enclosed private backyard with covered patio and lawn