1400-1410 College View Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony parking recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan oven patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool

Centurion Property Management is proud to offer for rent this recently renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment in the City of Monterey Park. This spacious downstairs unit has been recently renovated with new flooring, kitchen countertops, stainless steel sink, new paint, vertical blinds throughout, & ceiling fans. Residents also enjoy the large balcony, on-site laundry, two on-site parking spaces (tandem), spectacular city views, and sparkling pool!

The property is centrally located between the 710, 10, 60, and 5 Freeways, minutes from DTLA, ELAC, as well as, numerous shopping & dining options at major retail centers such as: Atlantic Time Square, Atlantic Place, & Atlantic Square.