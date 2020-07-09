All apartments in Monterey Park
1400-1410 College View Drive

1400 College View Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1400 College View Dr, Monterey Park, CA 91754
Monterey Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Centurion Property Management is proud to offer for rent this recently renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment in the City of Monterey Park. This spacious downstairs unit has been recently renovated with new flooring, kitchen countertops, stainless steel sink, new paint, vertical blinds throughout, & ceiling fans. Residents also enjoy the large balcony, on-site laundry, two on-site parking spaces (tandem), spectacular city views, and sparkling pool!
The property is centrally located between the 710, 10, 60, and 5 Freeways, minutes from DTLA, ELAC, as well as, numerous shopping & dining options at major retail centers such as: Atlantic Time Square, Atlantic Place, & Atlantic Square.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1400-1410 College View Drive have any available units?
1400-1410 College View Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monterey Park, CA.
What amenities does 1400-1410 College View Drive have?
Some of 1400-1410 College View Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1400-1410 College View Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1400-1410 College View Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1400-1410 College View Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1400-1410 College View Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monterey Park.
Does 1400-1410 College View Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1400-1410 College View Drive offers parking.
Does 1400-1410 College View Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1400-1410 College View Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1400-1410 College View Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1400-1410 College View Drive has a pool.
Does 1400-1410 College View Drive have accessible units?
No, 1400-1410 College View Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1400-1410 College View Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1400-1410 College View Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1400-1410 College View Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1400-1410 College View Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

