3768 Belle Folie

***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!***



***The rental amount ranges from $4824 to $7979 per month depending on length of stay and time of year*** This home rents for a minimum of 30 nights.



Prepare to fall in love with this newly renovated 2-bedroom, 2 bath home with a mature Carmel-style garden and its fresh, modern design, unique exposed ceiling beams, marble and granite counters, hardwood and travertine floors, Carmel stone gas fireplace, custom lighting and upgraded windows.



The gorgeous kitchen is open and bright with beautiful cabinets, high-end appliances, a gas range, loads of counter space and a sparkling Shaw’s Farmhouse sink. Soft-closing drawers and cabinets help keep the whole space serene.



The beautiful landscaping includes a private and fenced front and backyard deck. This is a fine place for entertaining on the deck off the kitchen. Enjoy this quiet neighborhood with easy access to the city of Carmel and to the beach.



2 bedroom, 2 bath

King bed in master suite along with step in closet and en suite bathroom.



Two twins can become a king in the guest bedroom which is adjacent to the hall bath with shower over tub.



Home is newly renovated and freshly furnished throughout including new beds.



This fully furnished vacation home has a lovely front yard with a privacy shrub border partially enclosing it. A fence at the rear of the property divides the space between the rear cottage from the main house. The rear cottage may become available for rent in the future and in the meantime is occasionally used by the Owners.



Living room includes a gas fireplace with stone surround. Open beam white washed ceilings and many windows keep the open concept living area light and bright. Wooden blinds cover the windows when you desire privacy.



Stacking washer and dryer is located in a closet near the bedrooms.



Off street parking for 1-2 cars.



Sorry, no pets are allowed at this property.



