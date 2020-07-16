All apartments in Monterey County
Find more places like 3768 Belle Folie.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Monterey County, CA
/
3768 Belle Folie
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:55 PM

3768 Belle Folie

25045 Monterey Street · (831) 373-7103
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

25045 Monterey Street, Monterey County, CA 93923
Hatton Fields

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $4824 · Avail. now

$4,824

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!***

***The rental amount ranges from $4824 to $7979 per month depending on length of stay and time of year*** This home rents for a minimum of 30 nights.

Prepare to fall in love with this newly renovated 2-bedroom, 2 bath home with a mature Carmel-style garden and its fresh, modern design, unique exposed ceiling beams, marble and granite counters, hardwood and travertine floors, Carmel stone gas fireplace, custom lighting and upgraded windows.

The gorgeous kitchen is open and bright with beautiful cabinets, high-end appliances, a gas range, loads of counter space and a sparkling Shaw’s Farmhouse sink. Soft-closing drawers and cabinets help keep the whole space serene.

The beautiful landscaping includes a private and fenced front and backyard deck. This is a fine place for entertaining on the deck off the kitchen. Enjoy this quiet neighborhood with easy access to the city of Carmel and to the beach.

2 bedroom, 2 bath
King bed in master suite along with step in closet and en suite bathroom.

Two twins can become a king in the guest bedroom which is adjacent to the hall bath with shower over tub.

Home is newly renovated and freshly furnished throughout including new beds.

This fully furnished vacation home has a lovely front yard with a privacy shrub border partially enclosing it. A fence at the rear of the property divides the space between the rear cottage from the main house. The rear cottage may become available for rent in the future and in the meantime is occasionally used by the Owners.

Living room includes a gas fireplace with stone surround. Open beam white washed ceilings and many windows keep the open concept living area light and bright. Wooden blinds cover the windows when you desire privacy.

Stacking washer and dryer is located in a closet near the bedrooms.

Off street parking for 1-2 cars.

Sorry, no pets are allowed at this property.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4146131)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3768 Belle Folie have any available units?
3768 Belle Folie has a unit available for $4,824 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3768 Belle Folie have?
Some of 3768 Belle Folie's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3768 Belle Folie currently offering any rent specials?
3768 Belle Folie is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3768 Belle Folie pet-friendly?
No, 3768 Belle Folie is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monterey County.
Does 3768 Belle Folie offer parking?
Yes, 3768 Belle Folie offers parking.
Does 3768 Belle Folie have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3768 Belle Folie offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3768 Belle Folie have a pool?
No, 3768 Belle Folie does not have a pool.
Does 3768 Belle Folie have accessible units?
No, 3768 Belle Folie does not have accessible units.
Does 3768 Belle Folie have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3768 Belle Folie has units with dishwashers.
Does 3768 Belle Folie have units with air conditioning?
No, 3768 Belle Folie does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 3768 Belle Folie?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sheridan Park Apartments
1450 N 1st St
Salinas, CA 93906
Monterey Pines Apartments
201 Glenwood Cir
Monterey, CA 93940
Cypress Creek
162 Casentini St
Salinas, CA 93907
Ocean View at Pacific Grove
1141 Lighthouse Avenue
Pacific Grove, CA 93950
Laurel Grove Residences
425 W Laurel Dr
Salinas, CA 93906
Monterey Townhouse
825 Casanova Ave
Monterey, CA 93940
Shoreline Apartments
3124 Lake Dr
Marina, CA 93933
Pacific Pines
930 Casanova Avenue
Monterey, CA 93940

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CAFresno, CASanta Clara, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CARedwood City, CASalinas, CAMilpitas, CAUnion City, CA
Foster City, CACupertino, CAPalo Alto, CACampbell, CASanta Cruz, CATurlock, CAMarina, CALa Selva Beach, CASeaside, CAMonterey, CADel Monte Forest, CAPacific Grove, CA
Hollister, CARio del Mar, CACapitola, CAGilroy, CAEl Paso de Robles, CALos Banos, CAMorgan Hill, CAAtascadero, CALos Gatos, CAMerced, CASaratoga, CACayucos, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-StanislausCalifornia State University-Fresno
California State University-East BayDe Anza College
Hartnell College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity