Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:05 PM

26285 Dolores Street

26285 Dolores Street · (831) 624-3901
Location

26285 Dolores Street, Monterey County, CA 93923
Carmel Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 26285 Dolores Street · Avail. Aug 1

$5,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 2064 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
26285 Dolores Street Available 08/01/20 2 Bedroom Carmel Home with Views of Point Lobos - (GREET) San Carlos Agency, Inc. offers "Mission Hill" - with delightful ocean and Point Lobos views, this single level 2 bedroom (king, twins), 2 bath furnished home is located across the street from Mission Ranch. Carpeted living room has open beam ceilings, huge windows with beautiful views, large flat screen television, DVD player, and plenty of seating. Fireplace (wood burning with gas jet starter) opens both to the living room and to the dining room (table seats 4). Dining Room is separated from the kitchen over a service bar. Kitchen has a new induction cook top and double electric wall ovens, microwave, dishwasher, tile counters, and plenty of storage. Sliding door leads to deck (with barbecue) and yard area off of dining room. Entry hallway leads to bedrooms: Master Bedroom with king bed, small seating area, TV, windows looking to side yard, and bath with tub and separate shower. Guest bedroom is at the end of the hall with twin beds. Guest bath (shower stall) and closet with washer/dryer are also located off of the hall. Carpet throughout. Outside features a private front patio with bistro table and two chairs, looking out to views, and separate patio in back yard area. Plenty of off-street parking, as well as a two car garage. PG&E and CalAm will be tenant responsibility. Landlord pays gardener and trash disposal. No pets. No smoking. Contact San Carlos Agency, Inc. at (831) 624-3901 or rentals@sancarlosagency.com to schedule a showing. Visit www.SanCarlosAgency.com or www.CarmelRentalProperties.com.

(RLNE5840657)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26285 Dolores Street have any available units?
26285 Dolores Street has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 26285 Dolores Street have?
Some of 26285 Dolores Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26285 Dolores Street currently offering any rent specials?
26285 Dolores Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26285 Dolores Street pet-friendly?
No, 26285 Dolores Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monterey County.
Does 26285 Dolores Street offer parking?
Yes, 26285 Dolores Street offers parking.
Does 26285 Dolores Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 26285 Dolores Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 26285 Dolores Street have a pool?
No, 26285 Dolores Street does not have a pool.
Does 26285 Dolores Street have accessible units?
No, 26285 Dolores Street does not have accessible units.
Does 26285 Dolores Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26285 Dolores Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 26285 Dolores Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 26285 Dolores Street does not have units with air conditioning.
