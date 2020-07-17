Amenities

26285 Dolores Street Available 08/01/20 2 Bedroom Carmel Home with Views of Point Lobos - (GREET) San Carlos Agency, Inc. offers "Mission Hill" - with delightful ocean and Point Lobos views, this single level 2 bedroom (king, twins), 2 bath furnished home is located across the street from Mission Ranch. Carpeted living room has open beam ceilings, huge windows with beautiful views, large flat screen television, DVD player, and plenty of seating. Fireplace (wood burning with gas jet starter) opens both to the living room and to the dining room (table seats 4). Dining Room is separated from the kitchen over a service bar. Kitchen has a new induction cook top and double electric wall ovens, microwave, dishwasher, tile counters, and plenty of storage. Sliding door leads to deck (with barbecue) and yard area off of dining room. Entry hallway leads to bedrooms: Master Bedroom with king bed, small seating area, TV, windows looking to side yard, and bath with tub and separate shower. Guest bedroom is at the end of the hall with twin beds. Guest bath (shower stall) and closet with washer/dryer are also located off of the hall. Carpet throughout. Outside features a private front patio with bistro table and two chairs, looking out to views, and separate patio in back yard area. Plenty of off-street parking, as well as a two car garage. PG&E and CalAm will be tenant responsibility. Landlord pays gardener and trash disposal. No pets. No smoking. Contact San Carlos Agency, Inc. at (831) 624-3901 or rentals@sancarlosagency.com to schedule a showing. Visit www.SanCarlosAgency.com or www.CarmelRentalProperties.com.



