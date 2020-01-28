913 Hibiscus Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Spacious Single Story Pool Home For Lease! Located in a quiet tree-lined Cul-De-Sac. This home has a completely remodeled kitchen, New Laminate Floor*Large Family Room* 4 Large bedrooms* Two Full Baths* Fire Place in the Living Room*Large covered patio ideal for entertaining*Laundry room is located inside the house*Two car garage and large Driveway for additional parking.

This home is located about 20 minutes from Down Town LA and has easy access to the 60Fwy and 710Fwy.

Landlord will pay for Pool maintenance and Gardener!

For more information text Listing agent at 626-926-9551