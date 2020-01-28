All apartments in Montebello
Find more places like 913 Hibiscus Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Montebello, CA
/
913 Hibiscus Street
Last updated January 28 2020 at 8:26 AM

913 Hibiscus Street

913 Hibiscus Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

913 Hibiscus Street, Montebello, CA 90640
Montebello

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Spacious Single Story Pool Home For Lease! Located in a quiet tree-lined Cul-De-Sac. This home has a completely remodeled kitchen, New Laminate Floor*Large Family Room* 4 Large bedrooms* Two Full Baths* Fire Place in the Living Room*Large covered patio ideal for entertaining*Laundry room is located inside the house*Two car garage and large Driveway for additional parking.
This home is located about 20 minutes from Down Town LA and has easy access to the 60Fwy and 710Fwy.
Landlord will pay for Pool maintenance and Gardener!
For more information text Listing agent at 626-926-9551

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 913 Hibiscus Street have any available units?
913 Hibiscus Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montebello, CA.
What amenities does 913 Hibiscus Street have?
Some of 913 Hibiscus Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 913 Hibiscus Street currently offering any rent specials?
913 Hibiscus Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 913 Hibiscus Street pet-friendly?
No, 913 Hibiscus Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montebello.
Does 913 Hibiscus Street offer parking?
Yes, 913 Hibiscus Street offers parking.
Does 913 Hibiscus Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 913 Hibiscus Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 913 Hibiscus Street have a pool?
Yes, 913 Hibiscus Street has a pool.
Does 913 Hibiscus Street have accessible units?
No, 913 Hibiscus Street does not have accessible units.
Does 913 Hibiscus Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 913 Hibiscus Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 913 Hibiscus Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 913 Hibiscus Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Montebello 2 BedroomsMontebello Apartments with Garage
Montebello Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMontebello Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Montebello Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CA
Signal Hill, CAWalnut, CAWest Carson, CAPalos Verdes Estates, CAMalibu, CARolling Hills Estates, CADuarte, CAEl Segundo, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles