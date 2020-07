Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Charming, spacious and light filled single family home that features 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths now available in the city of Montebello. The property benefits from laminate wood floor, central A/C and lots of storage all around. Also features a large backyard, a nice sun room and a spacious car garage. Conveniently near the 5 Freeway, parks and lots of shopping and dining.



Smoking: No



Year Built: 1954



Lease Terms: 12 Months



Deposits: $2,500.00

