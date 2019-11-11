653 S 6th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

One of a Kind Remodeled Home!

Location, location, location! This charming remodeled home is conveniently located in a quiet residential neighborhood near parks, schools, shopping, restaurants and transportation; really close to the famous Broguire’s Dairy, the Montebello Metro Station (purple line) for easy commute to LA, just a few minutes from Citadel Outlets and really close to freeways. The remodeled home features a master bedroom with decorative brick fireplace, Galley Kitchen with new cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances; new bathrooms; covered patio; new floors throughout; lots of natural light with dual pane windows, central air/heat, gated driveway; two car garage, professionally landscaped enclosed back yard with fruit trees and planters ready for your enjoyment and entertainment. This home is one of a kind and has many of the harder to find features in today’s rental market, best of all it is pet friendly (one small dog or cat allowed); gated driveway; enclosed back yard with fruit trees and planters for gardening! This unit is going to rent fast, apply today!