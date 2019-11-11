All apartments in Montebello
653 S 6th Street
Last updated November 11 2019 at 5:19 AM

653 S 6th Street

653 South 6th Street · No Longer Available
Location

653 South 6th Street, Montebello, CA 90640
Montebello

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
One of a Kind Remodeled Home!
Location, location, location! This charming remodeled home is conveniently located in a quiet residential neighborhood near parks, schools, shopping, restaurants and transportation; really close to the famous Broguire’s Dairy, the Montebello Metro Station (purple line) for easy commute to LA, just a few minutes from Citadel Outlets and really close to freeways. The remodeled home features a master bedroom with decorative brick fireplace, Galley Kitchen with new cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances; new bathrooms; covered patio; new floors throughout; lots of natural light with dual pane windows, central air/heat, gated driveway; two car garage, professionally landscaped enclosed back yard with fruit trees and planters ready for your enjoyment and entertainment. This home is one of a kind and has many of the harder to find features in today’s rental market, best of all it is pet friendly (one small dog or cat allowed); gated driveway; enclosed back yard with fruit trees and planters for gardening! This unit is going to rent fast, apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Surface lot, 7 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 653 S 6th Street have any available units?
653 S 6th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montebello, CA.
What amenities does 653 S 6th Street have?
Some of 653 S 6th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 653 S 6th Street currently offering any rent specials?
653 S 6th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 653 S 6th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 653 S 6th Street is pet friendly.
Does 653 S 6th Street offer parking?
Yes, 653 S 6th Street offers parking.
Does 653 S 6th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 653 S 6th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 653 S 6th Street have a pool?
No, 653 S 6th Street does not have a pool.
Does 653 S 6th Street have accessible units?
No, 653 S 6th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 653 S 6th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 653 S 6th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 653 S 6th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 653 S 6th Street has units with air conditioning.
