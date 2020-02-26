484 Via Norte

Amenities

COMPLETELY UPDATED 3 BEDROOM +1 BATH IN QUIET MONTEBELLO NEIGHBORHOOD! - Beautifully remodeled three bed 1 bath house, located in the much desired city of Montebello. This house is minutes away from the Montebello Golf Course and great schools nearby, as well as so many restaurants to choose from. There are also a couple of shopping malls that offers plenty of shopping opportunities. The 60 freeway is just down the street for easy transportation to downtown or Pasadena. Unit has hardwood flooring in the living room, hallway, and bedrooms. Kitchen has been fully remodeled with brand new tile flooring, new quartz counter tops, and brand new cabinets installed, making the kitchen look amazing. The entire unit has new paint on the walls and the ceilings, with brand new baseboards all around the unit. Fully remodeled bathroom with a new paint, new vanity, new tub, and new tile flooring. All new appliances including stove, refrigerator, and microwave.

Detached garage that will fit two cars and room for storage. The back yard is great for entertaining as it has plenty of room for guests including an indoor patio.

MUST SEE!!

Owner will consider pets with additional deposit

Lease price: $2,600

Security deposit amount will depend on credit.

