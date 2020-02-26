All apartments in Montebello
Find more places like 484 Via Norte.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Montebello, CA
/
484 Via Norte
Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:34 PM

484 Via Norte

484 Via Norte · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Montebello
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

484 Via Norte, Montebello, CA 90640
Montebello

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
COMPLETELY UPDATED 3 BEDROOM +1 BATH IN QUIET MONTEBELLO NEIGHBORHOOD! - Beautifully remodeled three bed 1 bath house, located in the much desired city of Montebello. This house is minutes away from the Montebello Golf Course and great schools nearby, as well as so many restaurants to choose from. There are also a couple of shopping malls that offers plenty of shopping opportunities. The 60 freeway is just down the street for easy transportation to downtown or Pasadena. Unit has hardwood flooring in the living room, hallway, and bedrooms. Kitchen has been fully remodeled with brand new tile flooring, new quartz counter tops, and brand new cabinets installed, making the kitchen look amazing. The entire unit has new paint on the walls and the ceilings, with brand new baseboards all around the unit. Fully remodeled bathroom with a new paint, new vanity, new tub, and new tile flooring. All new appliances including stove, refrigerator, and microwave.
Detached garage that will fit two cars and room for storage. The back yard is great for entertaining as it has plenty of room for guests including an indoor patio.
MUST SEE!!
Owner will consider pets with additional deposit
Lease price: $2,600
For more information or to view this property, please contact:
Dwayne: tel/text 818-396-7945
Realtor DRE #02086678
Security deposit amount will depend on credit.
" Equal Housing Provider and we follow all Fair Housing Laws"

(RLNE5400054)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 484 Via Norte have any available units?
484 Via Norte doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montebello, CA.
What amenities does 484 Via Norte have?
Some of 484 Via Norte's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 484 Via Norte currently offering any rent specials?
484 Via Norte is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 484 Via Norte pet-friendly?
Yes, 484 Via Norte is pet friendly.
Does 484 Via Norte offer parking?
Yes, 484 Via Norte offers parking.
Does 484 Via Norte have units with washers and dryers?
No, 484 Via Norte does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 484 Via Norte have a pool?
No, 484 Via Norte does not have a pool.
Does 484 Via Norte have accessible units?
No, 484 Via Norte does not have accessible units.
Does 484 Via Norte have units with dishwashers?
No, 484 Via Norte does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 484 Via Norte have units with air conditioning?
No, 484 Via Norte does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Montebello 2 BedroomsMontebello Apartments with Garage
Montebello Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMontebello Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Montebello Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CA
Signal Hill, CAWalnut, CAWest Carson, CAPalos Verdes Estates, CAMalibu, CARolling Hills Estates, CADuarte, CAEl Segundo, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles