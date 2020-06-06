Amenities

317 N. 12th St. Available 07/02/20 Beautiful Montebello Home in Highly Desirable Neighborhood! - Wonderful Montebello home loaded with upgrades and featuring hardwood floors throughout the entire home, a formal living room with a crackling fireplace and large bay window overlooking the lushly landscaped front yard with fountain, and a huge back yard with a 2 car detached garage with a separate laundry room with it's own water heater. The kitchen has been completely remodeled with maple cabinets, granite counters, recessed lighting, and a separate breakfast area in addition to the attached formal dining room. 4 large bedrooms and 2 baths round out the home with fresh paint and upgraded fixtures.



For more information on this or any other available property, please feel contact Ernst & Haas Management at (562) 989-9835, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.



TO QUALIFY:

Credit score must be no less than 600

Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent

We do not accept past evictions, judgments, or collections from a management company or landlord

*Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process



PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:

We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Ernst & Haas Management, 4120 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-Gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.



