Montebello, CA
317 N. 12th St.
Last updated June 6 2020 at 9:53 AM

317 N. 12th St.

317 North 12th Street · No Longer Available
Location

317 North 12th Street, Montebello, CA 90640
Montebello

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
317 N. 12th St. Available 07/02/20 Beautiful Montebello Home in Highly Desirable Neighborhood! - Wonderful Montebello home loaded with upgrades and featuring hardwood floors throughout the entire home, a formal living room with a crackling fireplace and large bay window overlooking the lushly landscaped front yard with fountain, and a huge back yard with a 2 car detached garage with a separate laundry room with it's own water heater. The kitchen has been completely remodeled with maple cabinets, granite counters, recessed lighting, and a separate breakfast area in addition to the attached formal dining room. 4 large bedrooms and 2 baths round out the home with fresh paint and upgraded fixtures.

For more information on this or any other available property, please feel contact Ernst & Haas Management at (562) 989-9835, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.

TO QUALIFY:
Credit score must be no less than 600
Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent
We do not accept past evictions, judgments, or collections from a management company or landlord
*Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process

PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:
We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Ernst & Haas Management, 4120 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-Gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.

Ernst and Haas Management Co.
DRE License #01251870

*ALL INFORMATION DEEMED ACCURATE BUT NOT GUARANTEED

(RLNE2747483)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 317 N. 12th St. have any available units?
317 N. 12th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montebello, CA.
What amenities does 317 N. 12th St. have?
Some of 317 N. 12th St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 317 N. 12th St. currently offering any rent specials?
317 N. 12th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 317 N. 12th St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 317 N. 12th St. is pet friendly.
Does 317 N. 12th St. offer parking?
Yes, 317 N. 12th St. offers parking.
Does 317 N. 12th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 317 N. 12th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 317 N. 12th St. have a pool?
No, 317 N. 12th St. does not have a pool.
Does 317 N. 12th St. have accessible units?
No, 317 N. 12th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 317 N. 12th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 317 N. 12th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 317 N. 12th St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 317 N. 12th St. has units with air conditioning.

