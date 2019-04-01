1001 Yorktown Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

"East Meets West”, at this beautiful home, located in one of the most sought after areas of Montebello, and just minutes from the freeway. Nearly every room in this well laid out home provides stunning views of the LA basin. Despite its central location, tranquil landscaping and decor give this home an “away from it all” atmosphere. Step into the entry and admire the layout of this home, with the formal living and dining rooms to entertain with style, and large open family room to relax in. Located upstairs are two good size bedrooms and the master suite. The backyard features a large covered patio, easy to maintain landscaping, and stunning panoramic views. Weekly gardener is included. Home has been well maintained and loved over the years, but we have just finished tuning and touching up everything. We’re sure you’ll love it!

