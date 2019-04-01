All apartments in Montebello
Home
/
Montebello, CA
/
1001 Yorktown Avenue
Last updated April 1 2019 at 9:59 PM

1001 Yorktown Avenue

1001 W Yorktown Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1001 W Yorktown Ave, Montebello, CA 90640
Montebello

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
"East Meets West”, at this beautiful home, located in one of the most sought after areas of Montebello, and just minutes from the freeway. Nearly every room in this well laid out home provides stunning views of the LA basin. Despite its central location, tranquil landscaping and decor give this home an “away from it all” atmosphere. Step into the entry and admire the layout of this home, with the formal living and dining rooms to entertain with style, and large open family room to relax in. Located upstairs are two good size bedrooms and the master suite. The backyard features a large covered patio, easy to maintain landscaping, and stunning panoramic views. Weekly gardener is included. Home has been well maintained and loved over the years, but we have just finished tuning and touching up everything. We’re sure you’ll love it!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1001 Yorktown Avenue have any available units?
1001 Yorktown Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montebello, CA.
Is 1001 Yorktown Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1001 Yorktown Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1001 Yorktown Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1001 Yorktown Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1001 Yorktown Avenue offer parking?
No, 1001 Yorktown Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1001 Yorktown Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1001 Yorktown Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1001 Yorktown Avenue have a pool?
No, 1001 Yorktown Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1001 Yorktown Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1001 Yorktown Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1001 Yorktown Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1001 Yorktown Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1001 Yorktown Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1001 Yorktown Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
