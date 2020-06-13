143 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Montclair, CA

/
1 of 21
1 of 21
32 Units Available
32 Units Available
Paseos at Montclair North
4914 Olive St, Montclair, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,702
1360 sqft
Welcome to The Paseos. A new community of apartment homes in the Montclair North neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
La Mesa
33 Units Available
Alexan Kendry
4868 Cypress Street, Montclair, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,745
1348 sqft
Alexan Kendry combines comfort and simplicity while keeping you close to the best of Southern California — with L.A. to the west, pristine beaches to the south, historic Route 66 to the east, and gorgeous natural landscapes to the north.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
8861 ASH
8861 Ash, Montclair, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1410 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW- the new development at Arrow Station in Montclair. This home is located at 8861 ASH UNIT L This 3 bedroom/2.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
10176 Poulsen Avenue
10176 Poulsen Avenue, Montclair, CA
2000 square Ft. 4bdrm. 2ba. central air and heat all rooms inside of house painted including ceilings. New counter top stove, Hot water heater, Laminate wood floors, faucets,200 amp circuit breakers. Huge Family Room and back yard with brick walls.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
4195 Kingsley Street
4195 Kingsley Street, Montclair, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1335 sqft
Gated community, Three bedrooms two and a half bath condo with its own two car garages separated by a little courtyard. Remodeled showers, new toilets, indoor laundry room, laminated flooring, new dual pane windows and sliding door.
1 of 1
Last updated December 28 at 08:58pm
1 Unit Available
5554 Bonnie Brae Street
5554 Bonnie Brae Street, Montclair, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1256 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom 1 3/4 bath home in the middle of the block, totally fenced, Huge enclosed patio, laundry area next to kitchen. Master has 3/4 bath. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms, attached 2 car garage. Central air conditioning and central heat.
Results within 1 mile of Montclair
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
8 Units Available
Arrow Vista Village Luxury Apartments
2398 W Arrow Route, Upland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1584 sqft
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! Arrow Vista Village Luxury Apartments is a brand new, townhome-style apartment community across the street from the Claremont Colleges: Claremont McKenna College, Harvey
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Park Central Apartments
524 North Central Ave, Upland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,310
1196 sqft
Spacious 1-3 bedroom apartments near Montclair Station. Fireplace, walk-in closets and luxury appointments. Community clubhouse, gym and pool. Pet-friendly living with internet access and business center.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 12:50am
1 Unit Available
890 Indian Hill Blvd.
890 Indian Hill Boulevard, Pomona, CA
This 4 Bed/3 Bath home has an attached ADU making it a multi-generational home and has been completely remodeled! This home features can lighting and ceiling fans throughout, individual A/C/heat/dehumidifiers in each room, two washer and dryer
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
349 Cardinal Lane
349 Cardinal Lane, Upland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1641 sqft
UPGRADED NEWER HOME located in a very convenient location!! Walking distance to Claremont 5 Colleges, Metro link, restaurants. Close to Montclair mall, Target, gym, 210 / 10 Freeways, shops and many more.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
1 Unit Available
847 Parisa Place
847 Parisa Pl, Upland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2193 sqft
A single family residence situated in the gated community of Springtime at the Harvest in Upland. This 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home is open and airy with beautiful 9-feet ceilings.
1 of 12
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
5324 Mariner Lane
5324 Mariner Ln, Chino, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
2035 sqft
Discount / Promo: LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 6 months if you sign a lease with us on or before March 31, 2020.
Results within 5 miles of Montclair
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
14 Units Available
Missions at Chino Hills
3100 Chino Hills Pkwy, Chino Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,729
1327 sqft
Luxurious grounds set on rolling hills with perfectly manicured landscaping. Easy access to downtown Los Angeles, Orange County and Irvine. Large apartments with huge closets, alarm systems and designer kitchens.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown Ontario
8 Units Available
Ontario Town Square Townhomes
380 East Bluebird Privado, Ontario, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,517
1647 sqft
John Galvin Park and the Ontario Village Shopping Center are just a short drive from this property. Residents enjoy an on-site swimming pool, fitness center and spa. Apartments feature walk-in closets and gourmet kitchens.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 12:49am
4 Units Available
Portofino
2851 Bedford Ln, Chino Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,457
1131 sqft
Quiet neighborhood that is walkable to Shops at Chino Hills. Gated community with 24-hour gym, pool, hot tub and sauna. Units have washer/dryer, huge closets and hardwood floors. Recently renovated.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 12:14am
$
6 Units Available
Tuscany Village
1701 E D St, Ontario, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,512
1271 sqft
Pet-friendly community with easy access to I-10 and Holt Blvd. Close to LA/Ontario International Airport. Amenities include a pool, gym, sauna and racquetball court. Apartments feature private patio, in-unit laundry and dishwasher.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 12:05am
Southwest Rancho Cucamonga
2 Units Available
Terraza del Sol
8250 Vineyard Ave, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,593
1180 sqft
Several floor plans and styles right near Old Route 66. Pet-friendly property with putting green, courtyard, outdoor lounge and fireplace. Luxury features include granite countertops and vaulted ceilings.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
1041 East Washington Boulevard
1041 East Washington Boulevard, Upland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
912 sqft
Great opportunity to live in a beautiful one story three bedroom one bath vintage home in Upland. Situated on a large lot with alley access, no garage but there is a shed. Washer dryer and refrigerator are not warrantied.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Southwest Rancho Cucamonga
1 Unit Available
8773 Applewood Drive
8773 Applewood Drive, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1357 sqft
Cute and clean Two Story condo with attached 2 car garage. Amenities include pool and spa. Courtyard and corner location. Water and trash included. New carpet and window coverings. Must follow coved-19 protocol.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
17 Viewpoint Circle
17 Viewpoint Circle, Pomona, CA
Beautiful 4Bd 3Bth house in Phillips Ranch - Beautiful 4 bedroom house with 3 bathrooms, and has a large backyard. This home is the quiet Phillips Ranch neighborhood. The home is walking distance from an elementary school.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
920 Raymond St
920 Raymond Street, Upland, CA
Beautiful 5 Bedroom Home for Rent in Upland! - Beautiful recently remodeled 2 story home in a good neighborhood of Upland features 5 beds (1 bed downstairs), 2 baths, 1,900 sqft. 2-car garage. Vaulted ceiling, spacious living room and family room.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
624 E. Jefferson Avenue
624 East Jefferson Avenue, Pomona, CA
Rental Home/Cottage - This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home has a 2-car garage with roll-up door. Ample storage closets. Gas stove, full laundry hookups and pantry in kitchen. Ceramic tile throughout the home.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1009 Ashport St.
1009 Ashport Street, Pomona, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1100 sqft
Three Bedroom, Two Bathroom Pomona House on Cul-De-Sac - To Apply or Schedule a Showing: Please visit tserealty.appfolio.com/listings or text ASHPORT to (763) 225-1739 Rested on a 7,517 sq. ft.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
106 West 6th Street
106 West 6th Street, Ontario, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2050 sqft
FULLY furnished 3 bedroom home ready for immediate move in - FOR QUICK RESPONSE PLEASE EMAIL ME AT Hotthomespm@GMAIL.COM This fully furnished Executive Rental one story home includes a pool and spa. Open living area and easy to move into.
