All apartments in Monrovia
Find more places like 231 W Olive Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Monrovia, CA
/
231 W Olive Avenue
Last updated August 22 2019 at 3:27 AM

231 W Olive Avenue

231 West Olive Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Monrovia
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

231 West Olive Avenue, Monrovia, CA 91016
Monrovia

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
granite counters
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful home, ready to move in. Great location, walking distance to downtown Monrovia. This is a 2-bedroom, 1-full bath home, with spacious living room & dining area. Updated kitchen, with granite counter top. Plus, an additional detached bonus room/storage room, it can be used as an office. This home is ideal for a 2-3 people, the bedrooms are small, total living space is 640 square feet, typically about the size of studio apartment. Private entry, private quiet yard, with detached single car garage, secured gated driveway will accommodate an additional vehicle. The entrance to this home is through the alley, this is a wonderful quiet established community & easy access to nearby freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 231 W Olive Avenue have any available units?
231 W Olive Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monrovia, CA.
What amenities does 231 W Olive Avenue have?
Some of 231 W Olive Avenue's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 231 W Olive Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
231 W Olive Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 231 W Olive Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 231 W Olive Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monrovia.
Does 231 W Olive Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 231 W Olive Avenue offers parking.
Does 231 W Olive Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 231 W Olive Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 231 W Olive Avenue have a pool?
No, 231 W Olive Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 231 W Olive Avenue have accessible units?
No, 231 W Olive Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 231 W Olive Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 231 W Olive Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 231 W Olive Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 231 W Olive Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Moda at Monrovia Station
228 West Pomona Avenue
Monrovia, CA 91016
Areum
1110 S 5th Ave
Monrovia, CA 91016

Similar Pages

Monrovia 2 Bedroom ApartmentsMonrovia Apartments with Balconies
Monrovia Apartments with GaragesMonrovia Apartments with Parking
Monrovia Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOntario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CALawndale, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CA
Eastvale, CASouth Pasadena, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CASan Gabriel, CAManhattan Beach, CAClaremont, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles