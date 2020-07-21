231 W Olive Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters oven range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful home, ready to move in. Great location, walking distance to downtown Monrovia. This is a 2-bedroom, 1-full bath home, with spacious living room & dining area. Updated kitchen, with granite counter top. Plus, an additional detached bonus room/storage room, it can be used as an office. This home is ideal for a 2-3 people, the bedrooms are small, total living space is 640 square feet, typically about the size of studio apartment. Private entry, private quiet yard, with detached single car garage, secured gated driveway will accommodate an additional vehicle. The entrance to this home is through the alley, this is a wonderful quiet established community & easy access to nearby freeways.