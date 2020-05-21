All apartments in Monrovia
Find more places like 219 Jasmine Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Monrovia, CA
/
219 Jasmine Avenue
Last updated June 2 2020 at 12:21 AM

219 Jasmine Avenue

219 Jasmine Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Monrovia
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

219 Jasmine Avenue, Monrovia, CA 91016
Monrovia

Amenities

garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Super clean, well maintained and spacious back house. 2 bedroom 1 bathroom with no common walls in Monrovia. Large living room with wall AC and heater. Eat in Kitchen with newer appliances. No Fridge provided. Washer is in Kitchen, Dryer in Garage. Private 1 car garage and parking for another car in front of garage accessed in rear alley. Walking distance from Old Town Monrovia and centrally located in an established neighborhood near schools and parks. Water, Trash and Gardener paid by owner, tenant pays all other utilities. Sorry No Smoking and No Pets. Owner lives in front house. Video Tour at https://youtu.be/avCvQ6bocis

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 219 Jasmine Avenue have any available units?
219 Jasmine Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monrovia, CA.
What amenities does 219 Jasmine Avenue have?
Some of 219 Jasmine Avenue's amenities include garage, air conditioning, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 219 Jasmine Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
219 Jasmine Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 219 Jasmine Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 219 Jasmine Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monrovia.
Does 219 Jasmine Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 219 Jasmine Avenue offers parking.
Does 219 Jasmine Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 219 Jasmine Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 219 Jasmine Avenue have a pool?
No, 219 Jasmine Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 219 Jasmine Avenue have accessible units?
No, 219 Jasmine Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 219 Jasmine Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 219 Jasmine Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 219 Jasmine Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 219 Jasmine Avenue has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Areum
1110 S 5th Ave
Monrovia, CA 91016
Moda at Monrovia Station
228 West Pomona Avenue
Monrovia, CA 91016

Similar Pages

Monrovia 1 BedroomsMonrovia 2 Bedrooms
Monrovia Apartments with GarageMonrovia Apartments with Parking
Monrovia Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CA
South Pasadena, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CASan Gabriel, CAStanton, CAManhattan Beach, CAClaremont, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles