219 Jasmine Avenue

Amenities

garage air conditioning ceiling fan range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Super clean, well maintained and spacious back house. 2 bedroom 1 bathroom with no common walls in Monrovia. Large living room with wall AC and heater. Eat in Kitchen with newer appliances. No Fridge provided. Washer is in Kitchen, Dryer in Garage. Private 1 car garage and parking for another car in front of garage accessed in rear alley. Walking distance from Old Town Monrovia and centrally located in an established neighborhood near schools and parks. Water, Trash and Gardener paid by owner, tenant pays all other utilities. Sorry No Smoking and No Pets. Owner lives in front house. Video Tour at https://youtu.be/avCvQ6bocis