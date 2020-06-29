142 E Olive Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful tri-level townhouse built in 2014 situated adjacent to charming Old Town Monrovia. On the ground floor is an en-suite bedroom with attached bathroom. The second level boasts an open floor plan featuring a living room/dining room combo, a powder room, and a chef's kitchen with center island with breakfast bar, granite countertops & backsplash, stainless steel appliances and fixtures, XL walk-in pantry, and ample wood cabinetry. Up on the top level is a large master suite with attached bathroom, as well as two more bedrooms that share the hallway bathroom. Other features include hardwood flooring, central air & heat, glass doors, patio, plantation shutters, separate laundry, tankless water heater, and two-car attached garage. This unit is close to the Gold Line, restaurants and shopping. Almost new!