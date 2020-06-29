All apartments in Monrovia
Last updated May 21 2020 at 6:39 PM

142 E Olive Avenue

142 East Olive Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

142 East Olive Avenue, Monrovia, CA 91016
Monrovia

Amenities

air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful tri-level townhouse built in 2014 situated adjacent to charming Old Town Monrovia. On the ground floor is an en-suite bedroom with attached bathroom. The second level boasts an open floor plan featuring a living room/dining room combo, a powder room, and a chef's kitchen with center island with breakfast bar, granite countertops & backsplash, stainless steel appliances and fixtures, XL walk-in pantry, and ample wood cabinetry. Up on the top level is a large master suite with attached bathroom, as well as two more bedrooms that share the hallway bathroom. Other features include hardwood flooring, central air & heat, glass doors, patio, plantation shutters, separate laundry, tankless water heater, and two-car attached garage. This unit is close to the Gold Line, restaurants and shopping. Almost new!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 142 E Olive Avenue have any available units?
142 E Olive Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monrovia, CA.
What amenities does 142 E Olive Avenue have?
Some of 142 E Olive Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 142 E Olive Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
142 E Olive Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 142 E Olive Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 142 E Olive Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monrovia.
Does 142 E Olive Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 142 E Olive Avenue offers parking.
Does 142 E Olive Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 142 E Olive Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 142 E Olive Avenue have a pool?
No, 142 E Olive Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 142 E Olive Avenue have accessible units?
No, 142 E Olive Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 142 E Olive Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 142 E Olive Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 142 E Olive Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 142 E Olive Avenue has units with air conditioning.
