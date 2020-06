Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

Attention business owners! 2 1/2 acres has just become available to lease in the Ojai area. Suitable for agricultural or commercial use. This amazing location has a 1,200 SF home and one small free standing building for an office or retail sales. All utilities are on the property. LIve in the house and use the land for your business. There is access to the property from either Ventura Avenue or Orchard Road. Call today.