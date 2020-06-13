/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:49 AM
213 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Milpitas, CA
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
22 Units Available
Cerano Apartment Homes
501 Murphy Ranch Rd, Milpitas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,925
1545 sqft
Brand new luxury apartment homes with granite countertops and in-unit laundry. Extra storage. Community has fire pit, Internet cafe and game room. Garage parking. Within walking distance of Milpitas Light Rail Station.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 12:49am
East Industrial
17 Units Available
Mill Creek
440 Dixon Landing Rd, Milpitas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,330
1303 sqft
Minutes from I-880 and Dixon Landing Park. Fabulous pool, tennis court and hot tub, as well as a playground and basketball court. Apartments have hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
9 Units Available
555 Apartments
555 S Park Victoria Dr, Milpitas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,079
974 sqft
Welcome to 555 living! With lush greenbelts, an abundance of amenities, and remodeled apartments, 555 is a wonderful place to call home! Float in our pool, barbecue in the relaxing park setting or work-up endorphins in our spacious gym! Your modern,
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Spring Valley
133 N Temple Dr, Milpitas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
1006 sqft
A beautiful, quiet development, apartments in this complex offer various amenities, including easy access to Silicon Valley, landscaped grounds, four community laundry rooms, and an onsite pool.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Midtown
66 Units Available
Turing
1355 McCandless Dr, Milpitas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,800
1676 sqft
Premier homes with extra storage and hardwood floors. Community includes a game room, yoga studio, coffee bar and pool. Right near I-880 and Great Mall Parkway. Close to Great Mall of the Bay Area.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Midtown
1 Unit Available
700 South Abel Street Unit 400
700 South Abel Street, Milpitas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1421 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1282 Sunrise Way
1282 Sunrise Way, Milpitas, CA
MILPITAS - 5 Bedroom 3 bath home with quality updates throughout - Milpitas Type: Single Family Home Address: 1282 Sunrise Way, Milpitas, CA 95035 Location: S. Able St and Woodland Way Rooms: 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, attached 2 car garage Sq.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1109 Camino Higuera
1109 El Camino Higuera, Milpitas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,995
2148 sqft
1109 Camino Higuera Available 06/26/20 Newly Renovated Over Sized 3-Bedroom in Milpitas! - $3,995/mo - Great opportunity to rent this fabulous 2,100 sqft home in Milpitas! * Currently getting renovated, more pictures to come once the project is
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
163 Rodrigues Ave
163 Rodrigues Avenue, Milpitas, CA
Bright, Spacious, Updated 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home in Milpitas - Come see this bright and spacious, 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home in Milpitas with living and family rooms, kitchen eating area, and formal dining room.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Midtown
1 Unit Available
1709 Lee Way, Milpitas, CA, US, 95035
1709 Lee Way, Milpitas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,650
1622 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ec32257e8b9bc3ab69979f7 + Welcoming great room + Each room has its own bathroom + Big Master bedroom + Furnished home (couch, dinnin g table etc..
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
482 Alexander Way, Milpitas, CA, US, 95035
482 Alexander Way, Milpitas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,795
1500 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5eb33e0b24f6725e9eee6edc Beautiful one story single family home for rent.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
458 Holly Way
458 Holly Way, Milpitas, CA
The property is open for MULTI FAMILY application. Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 20, 2020.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1660 Delano St
1660 Delano St, Milpitas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
1526 sqft
Location: Great location! Becoming Silicon Valley''s new city center. Walk to dining and shopping (Great Mall, more retail, hotel, supermarket and restaurants coming soon).
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
275 Rodrigues Avenue
275 Rodrigues Avenue, Milpitas, CA
275 Rodrigues Avenue Available 07/01/20 5 Bed/3 Bath Home in Milpitas, $4900/mo, Available July 1 - You dont want to miss this opportunity to rent this beautiful, recently renovated, home in Milpitas.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
135 Roswell Drive
135 Roswell Drive, Milpitas, CA
135 Roswell Drive Available 07/15/20 135 Roswell Drive, Milpitas, CA 95035 - The property is available on July 15th, 2020.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Midtown
1 Unit Available
800 S Abel St Unit 414
800 South Abel Street, Milpitas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1421 sqft
Amazing 3 Bed 2 Bath Condo, with Amenities! - This large 1421 square foot condo home has 3 bedrooms and 2.0 bathrooms. ** Please view our video online https://youtu.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sunnyhills
1 Unit Available
307 Dixon Road
307 Dixon Road, Milpitas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,095
1025 sqft
$3095.00 - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Single Family Home in Milpitas Available Now! - Cal West Property Management would like to present this 1,025 square foot, 3 bedroom 2 bath single family home in Milpitas.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
210 Shadowlake Court
210 Shadowlake Court, Milpitas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
1957 sqft
Gorgeous Shapell home in central Milpitas. High ceiling, hardwood floor, fireplace, spacious bedrooms, beautiful backyard with fruit bearing trees - orange, lemon, figs, peach, plum, olives, avocado, banana to name a few.
1 of 13
Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
Sunnyhills
1 Unit Available
111 Jacklin Cir
111 Jacklin Circle, Milpitas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1700 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 6 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
300 MeadowsHaven way
300 Meadowhaven Way, Milpitas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1410 sqft
Suma Sridhar - 510-676-7598 - Central Location. Wonderful Desired community to live in. Very well-maintained home. It comes under Top-rated award-winning schools.
Results within 1 mile of Milpitas
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
32 Units Available
The Verdant
3700 Casa Verde St, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,090
1296 sqft
Open concept floor plan with state-of-the art kitchen appliances and breakfast bar. Bathtub, granite countertops, in-unit laundry facilities and patio/balcony. Business center, car charging station, clubhouse and internet cafe.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Piedmont
1 Unit Available
1906 Queen Mary Ct, San Jose, CA 95132
1906 Queen Mary Court, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,990
1176 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5edff74f48de136c05efc33d 3 Bed 2 Bath townhouse in Berryessa foothills in San Jose, bordering Milpitas.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
49000 Woodgrove Cmn, Fremont, CA, US, 94539
49000 Woodgrove Common, Fremont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
1670 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ed001249706793500017441 1. Highly sought after Warmsprings neighborhood with 9/10 rated Fremont public schools nearby. 2.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Morrill
1 Unit Available
2086 Lockwood Drive
2086 Lockwood Drive, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,650
1629 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) or Call us 425 321 0364 Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before May 31st,2020.
