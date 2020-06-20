All apartments in Milpitas
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

482 Alexander Way, Milpitas, CA, US, 95035

482 Alexander Way · (650) 463-9203
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

482 Alexander Way, Milpitas, CA 95035

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3.0 Bedroom, 2.0 Bathroom · Avail. now

$3,795

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5eb33e0b24f6725e9eee6edc Beautiful one story single family home for rent. The home is nicely located on a tree lining street near the hillside, and within walking distance to Ocean supermarket, parks. It has a nice community pool and spa.

The home is upgraded with crown molding, stainless steel, top appliances, granite counter tops in kitchen and bath. It has hardwood floor and tile floor throughout the house. It also has high ceiling in the living room and family room.

Come by and see it!
It is available to move in on June 10.
One year lease

(RLNE332929)

(RLNE5771433)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 482 Alexander Way, Milpitas, CA, US, 95035 have any available units?
482 Alexander Way, Milpitas, CA, US, 95035 has a unit available for $3,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 482 Alexander Way, Milpitas, CA, US, 95035 have?
Some of 482 Alexander Way, Milpitas, CA, US, 95035's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 482 Alexander Way, Milpitas, CA, US, 95035 currently offering any rent specials?
482 Alexander Way, Milpitas, CA, US, 95035 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 482 Alexander Way, Milpitas, CA, US, 95035 pet-friendly?
No, 482 Alexander Way, Milpitas, CA, US, 95035 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milpitas.
Does 482 Alexander Way, Milpitas, CA, US, 95035 offer parking?
No, 482 Alexander Way, Milpitas, CA, US, 95035 does not offer parking.
Does 482 Alexander Way, Milpitas, CA, US, 95035 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 482 Alexander Way, Milpitas, CA, US, 95035 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 482 Alexander Way, Milpitas, CA, US, 95035 have a pool?
Yes, 482 Alexander Way, Milpitas, CA, US, 95035 has a pool.
Does 482 Alexander Way, Milpitas, CA, US, 95035 have accessible units?
No, 482 Alexander Way, Milpitas, CA, US, 95035 does not have accessible units.
Does 482 Alexander Way, Milpitas, CA, US, 95035 have units with dishwashers?
No, 482 Alexander Way, Milpitas, CA, US, 95035 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 482 Alexander Way, Milpitas, CA, US, 95035 have units with air conditioning?
No, 482 Alexander Way, Milpitas, CA, US, 95035 does not have units with air conditioning.
