482 Alexander Way, Milpitas, CA, US, 95035

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool hot tub

Beautiful one story single family home for rent. The home is nicely located on a tree lining street near the hillside, and within walking distance to Ocean supermarket, parks. It has a nice community pool and spa.



The home is upgraded with crown molding, stainless steel, top appliances, granite counter tops in kitchen and bath. It has hardwood floor and tile floor throughout the house. It also has high ceiling in the living room and family room.



Come by and see it!

It is available to move in on June 10.

One year lease



