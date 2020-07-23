All apartments in Milpitas
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

440 Alegra Terrace

440 Alegra Terrace · (408) 917-0430
Location

440 Alegra Terrace, Milpitas, CA 95035

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$3,100

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1165 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
tennis court
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

This terrific, unfurnished, 2-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom townhouse home property rental is ideally located in a friendly neighborhood in Milpitas. The unit is just minutes of a commute away to and from Downtown Milpitas.

The comfy and bright interior features large windows with blinds, carpeted flooring, fireplace, and a 55 inch TV w/ 5.1 surround system. Its appealing kitchen is perfect for meal prep with its glossy granite countertops, helping you to make it easier with its stainless steel appliances that include a dishwasher, oven/range, refrigerator, and microwave. A pedestal sink, cabinet, and an enclosed shower/tub combo furnished one of its bathrooms. It has gas heating and central air conditioning along with an in-unit washer and dryer. No pets but negotiable. Smoking is prohibited in the property. It comes with a 2-car attached, carpeted garage. Lucky renters can use the shared pool, playground, and tennis court.

Tenant pays for electricity, gas, water, and sewage. The landlord will cover the HOA fees and landscaping.

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby parks: Dixon Landing Park, Hall Memorial Park, and Sunnyhills Park.

Bus lines:
239 Grimmer - Warm Springs - 0.3 mile
217 Mission San Jose – Milpitas - 0.4 mile
66 North Milpitas - Kaiser San Jose - 0.4 mile
623 Irvington High - Horner Jr. High - 0.5 mil

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5936527)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 440 Alegra Terrace have any available units?
440 Alegra Terrace has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Milpitas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Milpitas Rent Report.
What amenities does 440 Alegra Terrace have?
Some of 440 Alegra Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 440 Alegra Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
440 Alegra Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 440 Alegra Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 440 Alegra Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milpitas.
Does 440 Alegra Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 440 Alegra Terrace offers parking.
Does 440 Alegra Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 440 Alegra Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 440 Alegra Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 440 Alegra Terrace has a pool.
Does 440 Alegra Terrace have accessible units?
No, 440 Alegra Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 440 Alegra Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 440 Alegra Terrace has units with dishwashers.
