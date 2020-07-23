440 Alegra Terrace

Amenities

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



This terrific, unfurnished, 2-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom townhouse home property rental is ideally located in a friendly neighborhood in Milpitas. The unit is just minutes of a commute away to and from Downtown Milpitas.



The comfy and bright interior features large windows with blinds, carpeted flooring, fireplace, and a 55 inch TV w/ 5.1 surround system. Its appealing kitchen is perfect for meal prep with its glossy granite countertops, helping you to make it easier with its stainless steel appliances that include a dishwasher, oven/range, refrigerator, and microwave. A pedestal sink, cabinet, and an enclosed shower/tub combo furnished one of its bathrooms. It has gas heating and central air conditioning along with an in-unit washer and dryer. No pets but negotiable. Smoking is prohibited in the property. It comes with a 2-car attached, carpeted garage. Lucky renters can use the shared pool, playground, and tennis court.



Tenant pays for electricity, gas, water, and sewage. The landlord will cover the HOA fees and landscaping.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby parks: Dixon Landing Park, Hall Memorial Park, and Sunnyhills Park.



Bus lines:

239 Grimmer - Warm Springs - 0.3 mile

217 Mission San Jose – Milpitas - 0.4 mile

66 North Milpitas - Kaiser San Jose - 0.4 mile

623 Irvington High - Horner Jr. High - 0.5 mil



No Pets Allowed



