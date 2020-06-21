All apartments in Milpitas
Find more places like 1109 Camino Higuera.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Milpitas, CA
/
1109 Camino Higuera
Last updated June 21 2020 at 9:12 AM

1109 Camino Higuera

1109 El Camino Higuera · (619) 427-2400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Milpitas
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1109 El Camino Higuera, Milpitas, CA 95035

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1109 Camino Higuera · Avail. Jun 26

$3,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2148 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1109 Camino Higuera Available 06/26/20 Newly Renovated Over Sized 3-Bedroom in Milpitas! - $3,995/mo - Great opportunity to rent this fabulous 2,100 sqft home in Milpitas!

Link to 3D Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=CajxkKrSnXd

This 3 bedrooms 2.5 bath home enjoys peace and quiet while being just minutes away from all the conveniences Milpitas! It offers new Aged Hickory flooring throughout the entire home, Fully renovated kitchen with Carra White quartz countertops that adds a modern spin to this oversized corner lot.

The back yard is perfect to relax in the sun! It has a raised gardening bed, Persimmon & Lemon tree, Covered Patio, and offers plenty of space to sprawl out. The home also offers a family room with a bar & chimney! Large Living room & a 3-Car Garage.

Home features:

- Three spacious bedrooms with aged hickory Flooring.
- 2 upgraded bathrooms.
- The remodeled kitchen includes Carra white quartz countertops, electric range, refrigerator & dishwasher.
- This living-room displays large windows allowing natural light into the house.
- Quiet neighborhood with nice neighbors.
- Safe neighborhood, close to interstate 680 for easy access.
- A/C & Central Heat included!
- Washer & Dryer in unit.
...and more

Lease Terms:

- One year lease. Then converts to month-to-month
- Property available to move-in 06/01/2020
- Rent $3,995/mo
- Security deposit: $3,995
- Tenants to pay for all utilities.
- Tenants to carry renter's insurance with at least $100,000 coverage policy.
- No Smoking permitted on the premises.
- No Pets.
- Parking: 3-Car Garage, Driveway & Street Parking

(RLNE5840198)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1109 Camino Higuera have any available units?
1109 Camino Higuera has a unit available for $3,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1109 Camino Higuera have?
Some of 1109 Camino Higuera's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1109 Camino Higuera currently offering any rent specials?
1109 Camino Higuera isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1109 Camino Higuera pet-friendly?
No, 1109 Camino Higuera is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milpitas.
Does 1109 Camino Higuera offer parking?
Yes, 1109 Camino Higuera does offer parking.
Does 1109 Camino Higuera have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1109 Camino Higuera offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1109 Camino Higuera have a pool?
No, 1109 Camino Higuera does not have a pool.
Does 1109 Camino Higuera have accessible units?
No, 1109 Camino Higuera does not have accessible units.
Does 1109 Camino Higuera have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1109 Camino Higuera has units with dishwashers.
Does 1109 Camino Higuera have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1109 Camino Higuera has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1109 Camino Higuera?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cerano Apartment Homes
501 Murphy Ranch Rd
Milpitas, CA 95035
Mill Creek
440 Dixon Landing Rd
Milpitas, CA 95035
Turing
1355 McCandless Dr
Milpitas, CA 95035
The Edge
753 Montague Expy
Milpitas, CA 95035
Spring Valley
133 N Temple Dr
Milpitas, CA 95035
Amalfi
1251 Merry Loop
Milpitas, CA 95035
Capitol 650
650 East Capitol Avenue
Milpitas, CA 95035
555 Apartments
555 S Park Victoria Dr
Milpitas, CA 95035

Similar Pages

Milpitas 1 BedroomsMilpitas 2 Bedrooms
Milpitas Apartments with BalconyMilpitas Dog Friendly Apartments
Milpitas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CAStockton, CAVallejo, CAUnion City, CADublin, CA
Foster City, CACupertino, CAPalo Alto, CASan Ramon, CATracy, CACampbell, CASanta Cruz, CAPacifica, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Midtown

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East BayUniversity of California-Berkeley
University of California-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity