1109 Camino Higuera Available 06/26/20 Newly Renovated Over Sized 3-Bedroom in Milpitas! - $3,995/mo - Great opportunity to rent this fabulous 2,100 sqft home in Milpitas!



Link to 3D Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=CajxkKrSnXd



This 3 bedrooms 2.5 bath home enjoys peace and quiet while being just minutes away from all the conveniences Milpitas! It offers new Aged Hickory flooring throughout the entire home, Fully renovated kitchen with Carra White quartz countertops that adds a modern spin to this oversized corner lot.



The back yard is perfect to relax in the sun! It has a raised gardening bed, Persimmon & Lemon tree, Covered Patio, and offers plenty of space to sprawl out. The home also offers a family room with a bar & chimney! Large Living room & a 3-Car Garage.



Home features:



- Three spacious bedrooms with aged hickory Flooring.

- 2 upgraded bathrooms.

- The remodeled kitchen includes Carra white quartz countertops, electric range, refrigerator & dishwasher.

- This living-room displays large windows allowing natural light into the house.

- Quiet neighborhood with nice neighbors.

- Safe neighborhood, close to interstate 680 for easy access.

- A/C & Central Heat included!

- Washer & Dryer in unit.

...and more



Lease Terms:



- One year lease. Then converts to month-to-month

- Property available to move-in 06/01/2020

- Rent $3,995/mo

- Security deposit: $3,995

- Tenants to pay for all utilities.

- Tenants to carry renter's insurance with at least $100,000 coverage policy.

- No Smoking permitted on the premises.

- No Pets.

- Parking: 3-Car Garage, Driveway & Street Parking



(RLNE5840198)