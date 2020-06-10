All apartments in Millbrae
325 Cedar St.
Last updated June 10 2020 at 7:05 AM

325 Cedar St

325 Cedar Street · (415) 812-2007
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

325 Cedar Street, Millbrae, CA 94030
Millbrae

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 250 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
Brand new modern style house with high-end remodeled in heart of Millbrae, 1 BR/1BA master bedroom suite for rent,
The big kitchen with all new appliances, big living room, dining room are shared in first floor
It’s perfect and very comfortable for single occupant,

We are looking for clean and quiet housemates to join this home.
Great for traveling professionals, technical relocations, Stanford visiting professors and other interns.

Rent: $1,550/month
First payment is first month rent + Last month rent + $850 for security deposit.
Washer and Dryer
High speed Comcast cable internet included
Utility and PG & E bills split

Location :
• walking distance to Millbrae down town Bart/Caltrain station. restaurants
•Easy access to highway 101 and 280.
15mins to san francisco, 20 mins to silicon valley

If interested, please write me introducing yourself include your current occupation, please also include your phone number so I can call you to set up time for you to view the house.
And also tell me
1. Job / Company name, with LinkedIn/Facebook
2. Will you have overnight guests? If so, how often?
3. Furnish or not

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

