apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 8:43 PM
184 Apartments for rent in Millbrae, CA with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
Millbrae
14 Madrid court
14 Madrid Court, Millbrae, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
1590 sqft
Spacious and quiet sought after Millbrae single family home - Beautiful elevated rancher with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Hardwood flooring through out the property. Large living room with fireplace.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
Millbrae
309 Barcelona Dr
309 Barcelona Drive, Millbrae, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
Private room share BA w/one person - Property Id: 211573 Cozy room is in a Prime Location next to the Bart and Cal train station. Easy access to SFO, downtown San Francisco and Silicon Valley.
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
Millbrae
325 Cedar St
325 Cedar Street, Millbrae, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
250 sqft
Brand new modern style house with high-end remodeled in heart of Millbrae, 1 BR/1BA master bedroom suite for rent, The big kitchen with all new appliances, big living room, dining room are shared in first floor It’s perfect and very comfortable
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
Millbrae
327 Cedar St
327 Cedar Street, Millbrae, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
170 sqft
Brand new modern style house with high-end remodeled in heart of Millbrae, 1 BR/1BA Huge master bedroom suite for rent, The big kitchen with all new appliances, big living room, dining room are shared in first floor It’s perfect and very
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
Millbrae
88 South Broadway Unit 3402
88 S Broadway, Millbrae, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1260 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Gorgeous, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms condo property rental in a friendly neighborhood in Millbrae. Parking is available inside the building for 2 cars.
Results within 1 mile of Millbrae
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
San Bruno Park
Aperture
400 San Mateo Ave, San Bruno, CA
Studio
$2,764
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,013
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,597
1013 sqft
Aperture, a sensational new apartment community in San Bruno on the San Francisco Peninsula, offers contemporary urban 1-, 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom homes for rent.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
Mills Estates
Skyline Terrace
3133 Frontera Way, Burlingame, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,762
956 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,915
1357 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,960
1703 sqft
Mid-rise community near I-280. Fantastic upgrades including granite countertops, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Floor-to-ceiling windows and gourmet kitchens included. A gym, hot tub, pool and grill area available.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
Crestmoor
2380 Bennington Dr
2380 Bennington Drive, San Bruno, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,690
450 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Furnished Bay View Studio A/C Sun Deck Parking W/D - Property Id: 291743 Fully Furnished Private Retreat between SF & Silicon Valley · Completely move-in ready · Extremely safe area · Bright, fully remodeled top-floor Studio ·
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
Crestmoor
8332 Shelter Creek Ln.
8332 Shelter Creek Lane, San Bruno, CA
Studio
$1,875
490 sqft
Fantastic Condo! Move-in Ready! - ADDRESS: 8332 SHELTER CREEK LN., SAN BRUNO, CA 94066 This unit is being shown BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. Please email to schedule a private viewing. (Please view the map in the photos for the meeting location.
Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
San Bruno Park
443 San Anselmo North
443 San Anselmo Avenue North, San Bruno, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,875
650 sqft
Super charming, updated and bright 1br/1ba flat with parking in a two unit building in a convenient location with a walkscore of 96 as it's walking distance from shops of downtown San Bruno and CalTrains.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
Crestmoor
300 Courtland Dr # 4-2
300 Courtland Dr, San Bruno, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,195
FULLY FURNISHED & READY to move in! Being the topmost house on the hill, your experience at our home will be very peaceful. This beautiful, newly remodeled home in San Bruno is the perfect Bay Area getaway.
Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
San Bruno Park
540 Mastick Avenue - A
540 Mastick Avenue, San Bruno, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
650 sqft
Newly renovated nice and clean 2 beds 1 bath in a very convenient location - Walk to downtown San Bruno, Cal train and BART. Easy access to the surrounding highways.
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
Crestmoor
1237 Shelter Creek Lane
1237 Shelter Creek Ln, San Bruno, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1035 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Crestmoor
6110 Shelter Creek Lane
6110 Shelter Creek Ln, San Bruno, CA
Studio
$2,080
490 sqft
EPIC REA-AZARI PM Great Studio Condo at Shelter Creek with Patio and Parking - ____________________________________________________________________________________ * For rent www.EpicREA.
Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
Mills Estates
391 Marcella WAY
391 Marcella Way, Burlingame, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,299
255 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Professionals, we have four new fully furnished, private, executive suites with high coffered ceilings available for monthly leases.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
Crestmoor
105 London Ct
105 London Court, San Bruno, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
105 London Ct, Beautiful 2 Bedroom, Great Location! 105 London Ct, 105, San Bruno, CA 94066-3905 $3,250.00 / Month - Description: 105 London Ct is in San Bruno, CA 94066. This property was built in 1963.
Results within 5 miles of Millbrae
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
Downtown South San Francisco
Cadence
400 Cypress Ave, South San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,814
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,150
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,350
1321 sqft
Cadence is an exciting new pet-friendly apartment community with an iconic rooftop lounge, elevated courtyards, state-of-the-art fitness center, expansive club room, and more.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 06:32pm
Crestmoor
Acappella
1001 National Ave, San Bruno, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,074
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,317
1118 sqft
Located in The Crossing, this development is convenient and pet-friendly. Amenities include trash compactors, on-site storage units, accent walls, window coverings, linen closets, dens and vinyl flooring.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 08:43pm
Sunshine Gardens
South City Station
101 MC Lellan Dr, South San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,578
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,338
1169 sqft
Near South San Francisco Station and San Bruno Mountain Park. Apartments feature eco-friendly carpets, oversized windows, and Juliet balconies. Tenants have access to a clubhouse, spa, and 24-hour fitness center. Elevator, bike storage, 24-hr gym.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 08:43pm
Burlingame Gardens
Northpark
1080 Carolan Ave, Burlingame, CA
Studio
$2,071
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,319
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,050
910 sqft
Resort-like community near Bayside Park. Community amenities include two heated swimming pools, an updated fitness center and a gym. Recently renovated apartments include walk-in closets, energy-efficient appliances and updated cabinetry.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 08:43pm
Shoreview
Creekside
1600 E 3rd Ave, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,384
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,266
822 sqft
Apartments are close to Caltrain and 101 freeway. Building features 24-hour gym, clubhouse, pool and sauna. Units have in-unit laundry, bathtub, dishwasher and hardwood floors. Pets are welcome for an additional fee.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 06:23pm
North Central
Park Royal
651 N El Camino Real, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,438
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,258
824 sqft
Located in a desirable mid-Peninsula location, Park Royal is close to everything that makes the Bay Area such a great place to live.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
The Crossings
Avalon San Bruno
1099 Admiral Ct, San Bruno, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,932
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,434
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury units feature laundry, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Community includes BBQ grill, pool, trash valet and more. Walking distance to BART and Caltrain stations.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 01:51pm
Crestmoor
Pacific Bay Vistas
2 Pacific Bay Cir, San Bruno, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,574
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
890 sqft
Stunning community near I-280. Views of the San Francisco Bay. On-site pool, gym, garages and a dog park. Units offer hardwood floors, updated appliances and granite countertops. Open floor plans available.
