201 Richmond Drive, 201B, Millbrae, CA 94030
Last updated April 28 2020 at 12:14 AM

201 Richmond Drive, 201B, Millbrae, CA 94030

201 Richmond Dr · (650) 697-7662
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

201 Richmond Dr, Millbrae, CA 94030
Millbrae

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 735 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
Multi-Family Apartments
Multi-Family - 136 units

Located in Millbrae, California you'll find comfort and convenience in this affordable luxury apartment community. Waterstone Millbrae have many features that make it not only a great place to live but a place you will be excited to call home. Our spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes feature unique floor plans, fully equipped kitchens, large closets and great views. Residents enjoy many community benefits such as a resort-style swimming pool, spa, and fitness center. Easy access to I-280 puts you in a highly desirable location and residents enjoy numerous shopping and dining venues nearby. Lease today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 Richmond Drive, 201B, Millbrae, CA 94030 have any available units?
201 Richmond Drive, 201B, Millbrae, CA 94030 has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 201 Richmond Drive, 201B, Millbrae, CA 94030 have?
Some of 201 Richmond Drive, 201B, Millbrae, CA 94030's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 Richmond Drive, 201B, Millbrae, CA 94030 currently offering any rent specials?
201 Richmond Drive, 201B, Millbrae, CA 94030 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 Richmond Drive, 201B, Millbrae, CA 94030 pet-friendly?
No, 201 Richmond Drive, 201B, Millbrae, CA 94030 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Millbrae.
Does 201 Richmond Drive, 201B, Millbrae, CA 94030 offer parking?
Yes, 201 Richmond Drive, 201B, Millbrae, CA 94030 does offer parking.
Does 201 Richmond Drive, 201B, Millbrae, CA 94030 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 201 Richmond Drive, 201B, Millbrae, CA 94030 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 Richmond Drive, 201B, Millbrae, CA 94030 have a pool?
Yes, 201 Richmond Drive, 201B, Millbrae, CA 94030 has a pool.
Does 201 Richmond Drive, 201B, Millbrae, CA 94030 have accessible units?
No, 201 Richmond Drive, 201B, Millbrae, CA 94030 does not have accessible units.
Does 201 Richmond Drive, 201B, Millbrae, CA 94030 have units with dishwashers?
No, 201 Richmond Drive, 201B, Millbrae, CA 94030 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 201 Richmond Drive, 201B, Millbrae, CA 94030 have units with air conditioning?
No, 201 Richmond Drive, 201B, Millbrae, CA 94030 does not have units with air conditioning.
