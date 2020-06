Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

This property has a lot to offer. Super large lot with plenty of room for toys, kids etc. There is a separate fenced RV area with its own water and electric supply. The home has been remodeled and updated throughout with lots of amenities. It has recessed lighting and a very open floor plan. The kitchen is open with a spacious dining area with recessed lighting plus upgraded countertops and fixtures. There is a separate laundry room off the kitchen with lots of cabinets for storage. The kitchen cabinets have many features also with pantry cabinets too. The bathroom has an extra large upgraded walk-in shower. Outside has a large patio and sitting areas. Water and Gardner included in the rent.