sharon height
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:45 PM
121 Apartments for rent in Sharon Height, Menlo Park, CA
Verified
1 of 65
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
12 Units Available
Sharon Green
350 Sharon Park Dr, Menlo Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,230
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,064
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$6,187
1340 sqft
Peaceful community located on 17 acres of green property in the heart of Menlo Park. Close to Stanford University. Apartments feature private patio/balcony, fireplace, walk-in closets and hardwood floors.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
139 Campo Bello
139 Campo Bello Lane, Menlo Park, CA
4 Bedrooms
$7,980
2700 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 139 Campo Bello in Menlo Park. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 27
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
178 Sand Hill Circle
178 Sand Hill Circle, Menlo Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1830 sqft
Updated Home in Sharon Heights with a View of the Golf Course - Available for 6 month lease only. Located in Sharon Heights, with a View of the Golf Course off your back patio.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
2160 Santa Cruz Avenue
2160 Santa Cruz Avenue, Menlo Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,150
1177 sqft
Fantastic condo in West Menlo Park / Sharon Heights.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
20 Campo Bello Court
20 Campo Bello Court, Menlo Park, CA
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
1990 sqft
20 Campo Bello Court Available 07/15/20 Beautifully Crafted 4 Bed/2 bath home in Menlo Park - Great Schools - Nestled on a quiet cul-de-sac in prestigious west Menlo Park, this sophisticated single-story residence is quite impressive with an
Results within 1 mile of Sharon Height
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1950 Palo Alto Way, Menlo Park, CA 94025
1950 Palo Alto Way, West Menlo Park, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,200
1550 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5efb5f33d1661316542b6d00 Very comfortable, cozy 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom house on west Menlo Park. All bedrooms are very good size.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1320 Hillview Dr, Menlo Park, CA 94025
1320 Hillview Drive, Menlo Park, CA
5 Bedrooms
$10,500
2200 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.
Results within 5 miles of Sharon Height
Verified
1 of 63
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
19 Units Available
Blu Harbor by Windsor
1 Blu Harbor Boulevard, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$2,740
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,240
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,465
1264 sqft
Centered around a marina in Redwood City. Waterfront apartments and penthouse suites with contemporary amenities and high-end finishes. Tenants enjoy access to complimentary paddle boards and sea kayaks.
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
19 Units Available
The Marston by Windsor
825 Marshall St, Redwood City, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,650
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,650
1112 sqft
A modern community at the corner of Marshall Street and Main Street, near area shopping, dining, and the tech giants. On-site amenities include a club-style fitness center, roof deck area, and a business center.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
95 Units Available
Indigo Apartment Homes
675 Bradford Street, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$2,579
549 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,755
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,845
1265 sqft
Redwood City homes, not far from Google's offices. Smoke-free units come with walk-in closets, microwaves and laundry facilities. On-site pool, parking, media room, elevators and gym. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
13 Units Available
707 Leahy Apartments
707 Leahy St, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$2,579
411 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,965
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
880 sqft
Spacious apartment homes with big patios, fully equipped kitchens and walk-in closets. Washer/dryer in unit. Located close to Stanford Shopping Center and Hillsdale Mall. Community has underground parking and a saline swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 04:41pm
$
9 Units Available
Huxley
1355 El Camino Real, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$2,695
616 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,175
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,745
1225 sqft
Huxley Apartments brings a modern touch to Redwood City. Our studios, one-, and two-bedroom apartment homes feature stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops and in-home washers and dryers.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
79 Units Available
Franklin 299
299 Franklin St, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$2,750
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,995
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,867
1203 sqft
Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a grill, media room, car charging and concierge service. Near Downtown Redwood City. Easy access to the bullet train.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
10 Units Available
Woodland Park
5 Newell Road, East Palo Alto, CA
Studio
$1,779
264 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,200
387 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location halfway between San Francisco and San Jose. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes, duplexes and single-family homes. Community has controlled access, playground, 15 swimming pools and is pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 04:36pm
$
13 Units Available
Six50 Live
650 Live Oak Avenue, Menlo Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,630
591 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$7,730
1582 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$9,115
1743 sqft
Welcome Home to Six50Live! DOWNTOWN LUXURY LIVING With premium finishes and well-designed living spaces, every residence at Six50Live delivers unparalleled luxury and comfort to compliment your active life.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
9 Units Available
Sofi Redwood Park
1212 Whipple Ave, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$2,383
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,373
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,769
887 sqft
Community offers BBQ grill, clubhouse, pool, gym and on-site laundry. Units include granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and patio or balcony. Located close to Bair Island and San Carlos Airport.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
19 Units Available
Elan Menlo Park
3645 Haven Ave, Menlo Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,317
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,916
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,523
1249 sqft
Fabulous resort-style community near Highway 101. Many apartment updates including stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. On-site pool, gym, hot tub and clubhouse. A fire pit, dog park and courtyard are available.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
16 Units Available
Encore
855 Veterans Blvd, Redwood City, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,250
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,350
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,525
1286 sqft
Experience vibrant living at ENCORE – an intimate pet-friendly enclave of ninety apartments for rent in Redwood City CA.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 04:41pm
7 Units Available
Avenue Two
1107 2nd Ave, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$2,210
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,320
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,924
943 sqft
Upscale building with access to 101 freeway. Community amenities include media room, 24-hour gym, game room, clubhouse, pool, parking and pool table. Recently renovated units feature granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
Contact for Availability
The Marc Palo Alto
501 Forest Ave, Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,995
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,750
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This prestigious downtown community is located near popular University Avenue, restaurants, shopping, and vibrant nightlife.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 12:05pm
1 Unit Available
Brewster Place
600 Brewster Avenue, Redwood City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,655
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Take a virtual tour of our community! Send us a message to book your tour.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
8 Units Available
Mia
535 Everett Ave, Palo Alto, CA
Studio
$2,499
525 sqft
Mia Live Vibrantly, at the center of it all with Mia Palo Alto. With our finger-on-the-pulse, Mia provides an uncomplicated urban living. Check out our brother property, The Marc, also centrally located in Palo Alto at 501 Forest Ave.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
5 Units Available
Palo Alto Place
565 Arastradero Rd, Palo Alto, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,375
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,550
1419 sqft
Situated conveniently close to Stanford University, this Bay Area apartment complex features gourmet kitchens, private terraces, spacious ceilings and stainless steel appliances. Community benefits include 24-hour maintenance, online portal, clubhouse and pool.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
6 Units Available
Wellsbury
3085 Middlefield Rd, Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,895
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,195
910 sqft
This recently remodeled series of units boasts a comfortable air for relaxing. Apartments feature spacious, open floor plans, large closets, extra storage and new carpet.
