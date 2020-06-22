610 Hamilton Avenue

Amenities
Nicely remodeled home with an open concept living space. Beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances, gas stove, dishwasher and breakfast bar. Bathroom remodeled with recessed lights and crown molding throughout. Garage is finished with stone floor, recessed lighting, wide window, and crown moldings. Perfect to use as a family room or office. Laundry hook-ups and laundry sink. Large, private backyard. Great location with walking distance Facebook Campus!
Contact Rosemary for showing instructions
Triada Real Estate Group, Inc. License #02061161
