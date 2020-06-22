All apartments in Menlo Park
610 Hamilton Avenue
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:36 PM

610 Hamilton Avenue

610 Hamilton Avenue · (650) 704-8458
Location

610 Hamilton Avenue, Menlo Park, CA 94025
Belle Haven

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 910 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nicely remodeled home with an open concept living space. Beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances, gas stove, dishwasher and breakfast bar. Bathroom remodeled with recessed lights and crown molding throughout. Garage is finished with stone floor, recessed lighting, wide window, and crown moldings. Perfect to use as a family room or office. Laundry hook-ups and laundry sink. Large, private backyard. Great location with walking distance Facebook Campus!
Contact Rosemary for showing instructions
Triada Real Estate Group, Inc. License #02061161
Nicely remodeled home with an open concept living space. Beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances, gas stove, dishwasher and breakfast bar. Bathroom remodeled with recessed lights and crown molding throughout. Garage is finished with stone floor, recessed lighting, wide window, and crown moldings. Perfect to use as a family room or office. Laundry hook-ups and laundry sink. Large, private backyard. Great location with walking distance Facebook Campus!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 610 Hamilton Avenue have any available units?
610 Hamilton Avenue has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 610 Hamilton Avenue have?
Some of 610 Hamilton Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 610 Hamilton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
610 Hamilton Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 610 Hamilton Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 610 Hamilton Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Menlo Park.
Does 610 Hamilton Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 610 Hamilton Avenue does offer parking.
Does 610 Hamilton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 610 Hamilton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 610 Hamilton Avenue have a pool?
No, 610 Hamilton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 610 Hamilton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 610 Hamilton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 610 Hamilton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 610 Hamilton Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 610 Hamilton Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 610 Hamilton Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
