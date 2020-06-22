All apartments in Menlo Park
Menlo Park, CA
228 Robin Way
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:22 PM

228 Robin Way

228 Robin Way · (650) 440-1266
Location

228 Robin Way, Menlo Park, CA 94025
Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 228 Robin Way · Avail. now

$5,200

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
3BR/1BA House w/ detached garage - -1,200 soft
- 3 bedrooms
-1 full bath
-Kitchen: water heater, dishwasher, microwave/vent, sink/faucet, in-sink garbage disposal, French door fridge, oven/stove
-In-house washer/dryer
-Detached garage
-Double pane windows
-Wood burning fireplace
-Outdoor drip irrigation front/back
-Heater/Air conditioning w/Nest WiFi thermostat
-Kuna front door light w/WIFi camera
-Sonic fiber optic internet (would discontinue upon renter move-in)
-Wired for Xfinity (no service)
-Garbage standard services included (current cans)
-WiFi Attic fan/vent
-Fountain in front yard w/WiFi outdoor outlet
-Front yard pathway lighting
- Exterior motion sensor lighting
-Enclosed rear yard
-Gutter rainwater storage

Roof & all appliances 1 year old except stove/oven, toilet & wood burning fireplace (cleaned last year but not used). House remodeled 1-2 years ago adding double pain windows, HVAC, and redoing kitchen & bathroom (plus some misc items).

Please call, text, or email with questions, inquiries, and show times
Jerry Giotinis
jerrygiotinis@gmail.com
(650) 440-1266

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5858170)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

