Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage air conditioning playground

Quiet townhouse located at rear of a beautiful tree-lined Mack Terrace Community



3 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms



Eat in kitchen with breakfast bar



Dining room just off the kitchen with a small deck leading to back patio



Living room with wood burning fireplace



Private back patio area perfect for entertaining and relaxing



Washer and dryer in unit



Central heat and A/C



Large 2 car garage with additional storage space



Tenant pays all utilities



Owner pays HOA fee



Pets are ok with additional deposit



Small common area complete with playground



Easy access to Freeways and Dumbarton Bridge



Close distance to both Downtown Menlo Park & Downtown Palo Alto.



Excellent Menlo Park School District: Laurel Elementary, Hillview Middle school and M-A High school (tenant to verify)



Contact Rosemary for showing instructions



Triada Real Estate Group, Inc. License #02061161