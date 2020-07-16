All apartments in Menlo Park
Find more places like 101 O'Connor ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Menlo Park, CA
/
101 O'Connor ST
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:10 AM

101 O'Connor ST

101 O'connor Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Menlo Park
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

101 O'connor Street, Menlo Park, CA 94025
The Willows

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Lovely, private gardens surround this charming 3 bedroom, 1 bath retreat in the coveted Willows neighborhood. The traditional front porch is host to potted plants and provides a welcome entrance to the living/dining room--the heart of the home. Crown moldings, hardwood floors & a central fireplace create an inviting ambiance. The bright vintage kitchen enjoys views of the backyard & patio area which is the ideal summer gathering spot. Working from home is a pleasure as one of the bedrooms has been customized into an office with built-in cherry cabinetry & a bay window overlooking the side yard. Flagstone walkways & the brick patio are perfect for outdoor entertaining & full enjoyment of the cultivated gardens. The convenient Willows location is close to downtown Palo Alto, Facebook's headquarters, & major commute routes. A local grocery market & the popular Zoe's Cafe are just a couple of blocks away. Welcome home! ( Note: no pets & no smoking)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 O'Connor ST have any available units?
101 O'Connor ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Menlo Park, CA.
What amenities does 101 O'Connor ST have?
Some of 101 O'Connor ST's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 O'Connor ST currently offering any rent specials?
101 O'Connor ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 O'Connor ST pet-friendly?
No, 101 O'Connor ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Menlo Park.
Does 101 O'Connor ST offer parking?
Yes, 101 O'Connor ST offers parking.
Does 101 O'Connor ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 101 O'Connor ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 O'Connor ST have a pool?
No, 101 O'Connor ST does not have a pool.
Does 101 O'Connor ST have accessible units?
No, 101 O'Connor ST does not have accessible units.
Does 101 O'Connor ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 101 O'Connor ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 101 O'Connor ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 101 O'Connor ST does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elan Menlo Park
3645 Haven Ave
Menlo Park, CA 94025
Six50 Live
650 Live Oak Avenue
Menlo Park, CA 94025
Sharon Green
350 Sharon Park Dr
Menlo Park, CA 94025

Similar Pages

Menlo Park 1 BedroomsMenlo Park 2 Bedrooms
Menlo Park Apartments with BalconiesMenlo Park Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Menlo Park Dog Friendly ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CA
Walnut Creek, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CASan Leandro, CALivermore, CADanville, CAEmeryville, CABelmont, CAMorgan Hill, CASan Lorenzo, CALos Altos, CA
Brentwood, CAGilroy, CAHercules, CAEl Cerrito, CAPinole, CASan Pablo, CASan Carlos, CAEast Palo Alto, CACorte Madera, CALarkspur, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sharon Height
Downtown Menlo Park

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East BayUniversity of California-Berkeley
University of California-San Francisco