101 O'Connor ST

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Lovely, private gardens surround this charming 3 bedroom, 1 bath retreat in the coveted Willows neighborhood. The traditional front porch is host to potted plants and provides a welcome entrance to the living/dining room--the heart of the home. Crown moldings, hardwood floors & a central fireplace create an inviting ambiance. The bright vintage kitchen enjoys views of the backyard & patio area which is the ideal summer gathering spot. Working from home is a pleasure as one of the bedrooms has been customized into an office with built-in cherry cabinetry & a bay window overlooking the side yard. Flagstone walkways & the brick patio are perfect for outdoor entertaining & full enjoyment of the cultivated gardens. The convenient Willows location is close to downtown Palo Alto, Facebook's headquarters, & major commute routes. A local grocery market & the popular Zoe's Cafe are just a couple of blocks away. Welcome home! ( Note: no pets & no smoking)