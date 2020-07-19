All apartments in Menifee
30454 Village Terrace

30454 Village Terrace Dr · No Longer Available
Location

30454 Village Terrace Dr, Menifee, CA 92584

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
pool
Welcome Home! "BRAND NEW" Next Gen Home in Village Center. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath is stunning. The style of this home is open with a first floor great room, nook/dining area and kitchen. The kitchen has a large island. The first floor also has a 1/2 bathroom and direct access to the garage. Upstairs is a master bedroom with master bath. Additional 2 bedrooms, full bath and upstairs laundry facilities. Home is equipped with SOLAR! Private backyard. The Village is a resort style community with a 5 - acre park with walking paths, Community plaza with seating, picnic area, splash pad, amphitheater and a community pool. There are plans for development which will have restaurants. Stop by the sales office to see the model as well and also get more information about community development.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30454 Village Terrace have any available units?
30454 Village Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Menifee, CA.
How much is rent in Menifee, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Menifee Rent Report.
What amenities does 30454 Village Terrace have?
Some of 30454 Village Terrace's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30454 Village Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
30454 Village Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30454 Village Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 30454 Village Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Menifee.
Does 30454 Village Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 30454 Village Terrace offers parking.
Does 30454 Village Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30454 Village Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30454 Village Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 30454 Village Terrace has a pool.
Does 30454 Village Terrace have accessible units?
No, 30454 Village Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 30454 Village Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30454 Village Terrace has units with dishwashers.
