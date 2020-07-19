30454 Village Terrace

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher new construction garage pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage media room new construction

Welcome Home! "BRAND NEW" Next Gen Home in Village Center. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath is stunning. The style of this home is open with a first floor great room, nook/dining area and kitchen. The kitchen has a large island. The first floor also has a 1/2 bathroom and direct access to the garage. Upstairs is a master bedroom with master bath. Additional 2 bedrooms, full bath and upstairs laundry facilities. Home is equipped with SOLAR! Private backyard. The Village is a resort style community with a 5 - acre park with walking paths, Community plaza with seating, picnic area, splash pad, amphitheater and a community pool. There are plans for development which will have restaurants. Stop by the sales office to see the model as well and also get more information about community development.