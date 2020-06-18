Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Canyon Lake - Menifee - 1/4 Acre - Stunning New Home - 28140 Montana Street - Incredibly Inviting 2-Year-New Manufactured Home On Over 1/4 Acre. Only Home On Cul-De-Sac! You Can't Lose! Forever Views, Near Canyon Lake, Boating/Fishing. This Lovely 3Bed/2Bath Single-Story Also Has Kitchen/Dining Room & Separate Family Room W/Custom Wood-Burning Stove. Custom Interior Paint Plus Ceiling Fans Added By Seller. Master Bedroom Has 1 Walk-In Closet Plus 2 More! Master Bath Has Dual Vanity And Sunken Tub! Vaulted Ceilings Throughout. Indoor Laundry. Double Garage, Vinyl Fencing Surrounding Property. Front Patio And Lawn. Canyon Hills Shopping Nearby. Near The 15. If You Want To Get Away From It All - But Not Too Far Away - This Is The Home For You! Neighborhood Description Only a few neighbors surround you in this desert area near Lake Elsinore and Canyon Lake. Still, you're near Canyon Hills Shopping and Canyon Lake. Off-roading, fishing, lake access nearby.



No Cats Allowed



