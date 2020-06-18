All apartments in Menifee
Find more places like 28140 Montana Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Menifee, CA
/
28140 Montana Street
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:23 AM

28140 Montana Street

28140 Montana Street · (951) 723-1333
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Menifee
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

28140 Montana Street, Menifee, CA 92587

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 28140 Montana Street · Avail. now

$2,295

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1372 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Canyon Lake - Menifee - 1/4 Acre - Stunning New Home - 28140 Montana Street - Incredibly Inviting 2-Year-New Manufactured Home On Over 1/4 Acre. Only Home On Cul-De-Sac! You Can't Lose! Forever Views, Near Canyon Lake, Boating/Fishing. This Lovely 3Bed/2Bath Single-Story Also Has Kitchen/Dining Room & Separate Family Room W/Custom Wood-Burning Stove. Custom Interior Paint Plus Ceiling Fans Added By Seller. Master Bedroom Has 1 Walk-In Closet Plus 2 More! Master Bath Has Dual Vanity And Sunken Tub! Vaulted Ceilings Throughout. Indoor Laundry. Double Garage, Vinyl Fencing Surrounding Property. Front Patio And Lawn. Canyon Hills Shopping Nearby. Near The 15. If You Want To Get Away From It All - But Not Too Far Away - This Is The Home For You! Neighborhood Description Only a few neighbors surround you in this desert area near Lake Elsinore and Canyon Lake. Still, you're near Canyon Hills Shopping and Canyon Lake. Off-roading, fishing, lake access nearby.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5662549)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28140 Montana Street have any available units?
28140 Montana Street has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Menifee, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Menifee Rent Report.
What amenities does 28140 Montana Street have?
Some of 28140 Montana Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28140 Montana Street currently offering any rent specials?
28140 Montana Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28140 Montana Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 28140 Montana Street is pet friendly.
Does 28140 Montana Street offer parking?
Yes, 28140 Montana Street does offer parking.
Does 28140 Montana Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28140 Montana Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28140 Montana Street have a pool?
No, 28140 Montana Street does not have a pool.
Does 28140 Montana Street have accessible units?
No, 28140 Montana Street does not have accessible units.
Does 28140 Montana Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 28140 Montana Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 28140 Montana Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Artesa at Menifee Town Center
30414 Town Center Drive
Menifee, CA 92584

Similar Pages

Menifee 1 BedroomsMenifee 2 Bedrooms
Menifee Apartments with BalconyMenifee Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Menifee Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAWest Covina, CALaguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAEastvale, CAHighland, CARowland Heights, CAPalm Desert, CA
Loma Linda, CASolana Beach, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CALadera Ranch, CARamona, CAHome Gardens, CARancho Santa Fe, CALake San Marcos, CAWoodcrest, CACalimesa, CALaguna Woods, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-RiversideUniversity of California-San Diego
Chaffey College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity