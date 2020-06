Amenities

Quaint SENIOR condo ready for occupancy. Low maintenance front yard with a two car car port with locking gate. Living room is fairly large with an attached enclosed lanai and fire place. Kitchen is large with tiled counter tops and flooring, multiple cabinets for storage and upgraded appliances. Guest bedroom is of decent size with and is near the guest bathroom that includes a shower/tub combo with a single sink vanity. Master bathroom is large with a private bathroom that includes a shower/tub combo and a single sink vanity. Backyard includes a covered and cemented patio. Washer and Dryer are included.