All apartments in Marina
Find more places like 257 9th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Marina, CA
/
257 9th Street
Last updated June 17 2020 at 7:01 PM

257 9th Street

257 Ninth Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Marina
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

257 Ninth Street, Marina, CA 93933

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
accessible
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Newer 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom, 2 car garage home in The Dunes on Monterey Bay. Next to shopping (Target, Kohl's, Best Buy, REI, restaurants, etc.), close to the beach, CSUMB, NPS, DLI. Rent is $2,950/month. One year lease. Owner pays for sewer. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included. No pets. No smoking inside the home. Please email to request an application. Property will not be shown until the completed application is received. For further information, please call Satsuma Realty at (831) 424-1468.

Satsuma Realty, Inc.
DRE #00867082

Satsuma Realty Inc. is an equal opportunity provider of housing. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, ancestry, sex/gender, sexual orientation, age, disability, familial status, or any other basis protected by federal, state, or local law. Satsuma Realty abides by HUD, DFEH and any local occupancy regulations .Bay Property Management generally follows the HUD occupancy standard of two (2) persons per bedroom plus 1, relative to all tenant application decisions.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 257 9th Street have any available units?
257 9th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marina, CA.
What amenities does 257 9th Street have?
Some of 257 9th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and accessible. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 257 9th Street currently offering any rent specials?
257 9th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 257 9th Street pet-friendly?
No, 257 9th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marina.
Does 257 9th Street offer parking?
Yes, 257 9th Street does offer parking.
Does 257 9th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 257 9th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 257 9th Street have a pool?
No, 257 9th Street does not have a pool.
Does 257 9th Street have accessible units?
Yes, 257 9th Street has accessible units.
Does 257 9th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 257 9th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 257 9th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 257 9th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Marina Crescent
3114 Crescent Ave
Marina, CA 93933
Shoreline Apartments
3124 Lake Dr
Marina, CA 93933

Similar Pages

Marina 1 BedroomsMarina 2 Bedrooms
Marina Apartments with GymMarina Apartments with Pool
Marina Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAMountain View, CASalinas, CAMilpitas, CACupertino, CAPalo Alto, CA
Campbell, CASanta Cruz, CALos Gatos, CAMonterey, CALos Altos, CAGilroy, CAMorgan Hill, CAPacific Grove, CA
Capitola, CAEast Foothills, CASaratoga, CASeaside, CADel Monte Forest, CAHollister, CALa Selva Beach, CARio del Mar, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-Monterey BayDe Anza College
Hartnell CollegeMission College
Monterey Peninsula College