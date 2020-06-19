257 9th Street

Amenities

Newer 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom, 2 car garage home in The Dunes on Monterey Bay. Next to shopping (Target, Kohl's, Best Buy, REI, restaurants, etc.), close to the beach, CSUMB, NPS, DLI. Rent is $2,950/month. One year lease. Owner pays for sewer. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included. No pets. No smoking inside the home. Please email to request an application. Property will not be shown until the completed application is received. For further information, please call Satsuma Realty at (831) 424-1468.



Satsuma Realty, Inc.

DRE #00867082



