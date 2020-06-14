/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 7:38 PM
17 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Marina, CA
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
5 Units Available
Marina Crescent
3114 Crescent Ave, Marina, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,665
589 sqft
Tight-knit apartment community close to California State University, Monterey Bay. One-bedroom apartments with ceiling fans, large closets and hardwood-inspired floors in a small-scale complex on meticulously groomed grounds.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
3 Units Available
Shoreline Apartments
3124 Lake Dr, Marina, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
620 sqft
Moments from the beach, these apartments are ideal for nature lovers. Newly renovated, pet-friendly, with on-site laundry, patios or balconies, and a mix of wood floors and carpets. Near golf courses, parks, beaches, and CSU-Monterey Bay.
Results within 5 miles of Marina
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 06:55pm
Casanova Oak Knoll
3 Units Available
Pacific Pines
930 Casanova Avenue, Monterey, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,125
625 sqft
Located just minutes from the dining and shopping the area is known for. This upscale community offers stunning views and is near the Monterey Bay Aquarium. Pet-friendly. Homes feature a balcony, updated appliances and carpeting.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Casanova Oak Knoll
4 Units Available
Monterey Townhouse
825 Casanova Ave, Monterey, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,070
660 sqft
Right by Work Memorial Park and N. Freemont St. Spacious apartment homes with range, refrigerator, patio/balcony, oven and carport. Pool, clubhouse and 24-hour maintenance available to all residents.
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Del Monte Beach
1 Unit Available
3740 Sanctuary in the Dunes
125 Surf Way, Monterey, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,800
830 sqft
***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!*** ***The rental amount ranges from $3800 to $4500 per month depending on length of stay and time of year*** This ocean-side 1-bedroom 1-bath condominium nestles
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Del Monte Beach
1 Unit Available
3731 Baylights By The Sea
1 Surf Way, Monterey, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,000
683 sqft
***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!*** ***The rental amount ranges from $3000 to $4500 per month depending on length of stay and time of year*** Beautiful views of Monterey Bay and the sound of the
Results within 10 miles of Marina
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 07:06pm
5 Units Available
Monterey Pines Apartments
201 Glenwood Cir, Monterey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,975
690 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Monterey Pines Apartments in Monterey. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
9 Units Available
Cypress Creek
162 Casentini St, Salinas, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,690
750 sqft
Provides easy access to Highway 101. One- and two-bedroom apartments with direct entries, separate dining areas and private patios or balconies in a resort-like community with a steam room, gym, racquetball court and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
4 Units Available
Sheridan Park Apartments
1450 N 1st St, Salinas, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,655
630 sqft
This recently refurbished apartment complex features units with air conditioning, dishwasher and garbage disposal as standard. Very close to the Alvin Square Shopping Center. The community is pet-friendly and is wheelchair accessible.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
9 Units Available
Laurel Grove Residences
425 W Laurel Dr, Salinas, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,869
659 sqft
Laurel Grove Residences are located in the heart of beautiful Salinas -- just steps from the area's best dining, cultural, and shopping scenes.
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 08:37pm
1 Unit Available
1251 Ninth Street
1251 9th Street, Monterey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
500 sqft
Available Now 1251 9th St.
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
3119 Yellow House Guest
105 5th Street, Pacific Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,967
700 sqft
Welcome to Yellow House Guest Suite! ***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!*** ***Monthly Rent Ranges from $3967 to $5860 based on number of guests, season, special events and holidays (ask about our
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
233 18th St
233 18th St, Pacific Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
Victorian Flat on edge of downtown Pacific Grove - Property Id: 292506 Downstairs private residence of a 100+ year old Victorian, steps away from downtown.
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
189 Central Avenue
189 Central Ave, Pacific Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
600 sqft
OCEAN VIEW APARTMENT - AVAILABLE NOW! - Available IMMEDIATELY is this one-bedroom, one-bath second floor unit, located at 189 Central Ave., Unit C in Pacific Grove, CA 93950. Rent is due on the 1st of each month in the amount of $1,750.00.
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
500 Glenwood Circle #323
500 Glenwood Circle, Monterey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
572 sqft
Spacious Condo Located At Ocean Forest Condominiums - This condo is located in a quiet forest setting. Complex amenities include, pool, saunas, coin-op laundry facilities, recreational room and BBQ areas.
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Monterey Vista
1 Unit Available
121 San Bernabe Drive, Unit B
121 San Bernabe Drive, Monterey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
743 sqft
Updated 1 Bed / 1 Bath in Peter's Gate area of Monterey - (HUNT1) San Carlos Agency, Inc. presents this unfurnished, 743 square foot one bedroom, one bath, upstairs unit that sits over the main house garage located in Peter's Gate area of Monterey.
1 of 4
Last updated June 14 at 08:37pm
New Monterey
1 Unit Available
554 Lighthouse Avenue
554 Lighthouse Avenue, Monterey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,737
650 sqft
Available 6/1 is a freestanding one-bedroom house at a mixed-use property on Lighthouse.
Similar Pages
Marina 1 BedroomsMarina 1 BedroomsMarina 2 BedroomsMarina 2 BedroomsMarina 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMarina 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMarina 3 BedroomsMarina 3 BedroomsMarina Accessible ApartmentsMarina Accessible ApartmentsMarina Apartments with Balcony
Marina Apartments with BalconyMarina Apartments with GarageMarina Apartments with GarageMarina Apartments with GymMarina Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMarina Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMarina Apartments with Move-in SpecialsMarina Apartments with ParkingMarina Apartments with ParkingMarina Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Jose, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAMountain View, CASalinas, CAMilpitas, CACupertino, CAPalo Alto, CA
Campbell, CASanta Cruz, CALos Gatos, CAMonterey, CALos Altos, CAGilroy, CAMorgan Hill, CAPacific Grove, CA